Introducing the Innovative and Affordable V-Select Fall Protection Harness
Get more for less with the new V-Select harness line from Safewaze
The V-Select harness was designed as an affordable option with advanced features – because every worker deserves comfort and versatility in their harness.”CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES , March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workers at height can have the best of both worlds with advanced features and money-saving value in their fall protection harness. The new V-Select harness line was engineered by the experts at Safewaze for both simplicity and functionality. Vice President of Product Cory Schurian announces, “The V-Select harness was designed as an affordable option with advanced features – because every worker deserves comfort and versatility in their harness.”
— Cory Schurian
The innovative flexible padding of the V-Select is molded to move comfortably with the wearer and is built with a specially formulated material that is more breathable. Improved air flow keeps workers cool, plus the durable pads are bacteria resistant to avoid trapped odors and won’t weigh down with moisture build-up over time like traditional mesh.
An integrated barrel-style channel replaces the more common pigtail to provide quick and easy day-to-day attachment for personal SRLs. The unique design secures the SRL with less movement, reducing impact and maintaining the D-ring in the proper position for ultimate safety.
The V-Select harness is lightweight for all day comfort with double-plated hardware that is corrosion resistant to extend harness life. Specially engineered webbing slides through the hardware easily for effortless adjustability to ensure proper fit. This economy option is perfect for residential and commercial roofers as well as concrete and steel construction. Also recommended for MEP (mechanical, electric, plumbing), painting, drywall and scaffolding.
The new V-Select line offers the best value in both construction harnesses and full body models available through key distributor partners. To find V-Select and other fall protection harnesses near you, contact our responsive Customer Service team at 800-230-0319 or info@safewaze.com.
About Safewaze:
Since 1994, Safewaze has been on a mission to save lives and livelihoods. As fall protection’s most responsive partner, we provide quick and flexible solutions for fall arrest, rescue and confined space needs. With a 100,000 square foot facility in North Carolina and a growing, passionate team, we ensure workers are trained and protected by the best in modern fall protection. From anchors and harnesses to lifelines and lanyards, we deliver exactly what you need, exactly when you need it. www.safewaze.com
