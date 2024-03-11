John Collins to Speak on Expert Witnessing and Leadership at Duquesne University

John M. Collins is a professional leadership coach specializing in authoritative occupations, with an emphasis on public safety. He is the author of four books, including The New Superior - A Better Way to Be the One in Charge (2022)

Experts are more than just witnesses in the courtroom. They are thought-leaders and must take that responsibility very seriously if they are to have any real utility to the judge and jury."” — John M. Collins

BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John M. Collins, founder of Critical Victories, will speak at Duquesne University this week in Pittsburgh. Collins is a professional leadership coach specializing in authoritative, high-responsibility occupations.

Before starting his private practice over a decade ago, Collins spent 20 years working as a scientist then administrator in federal, state, and local forensic science laboratories. He is the former Director of the Michigan State Police Forensic Science Division where he oversaw Michigan's seven forensic laboratories.

His talk is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, March 14th, and will be held in a courtroom near campus. Collins explains that the courtroom environment will help him emphasize a key point he wishes to get across to the students.

"Experts are more than just witnesses in the courtroom," Collins explains. "They are thought-leaders and must take that responsibility very seriously if they are to have any real utility to the judge and jury."

Judges take what Collins calls "the solemnity of the courtroom" very seriously, so having his lecture set within an actual courtroom will help Collins drive this point home for the audience. He also hopes to inspire students to be mindful of their "authoritative presence" and to strike the delicate balance that must be maintained when seeking to be perceived as both confident and trustworthy.

Collins, based in Brighton, Michigan and the author of four books including three on forensic science, was invited by Dr. Pamela Marshall, the Director and Associate Professor for the Forensic Science and Law MS program at Duquesne. Marshall is also the Director of the university's Cyril H. Wecht Institute of Forensic Science & Law.

"It is a special honor to be invited by Dr. Marshall," Collins says. "She is a trusted thought-leader in the forensic science community across the United States, and her students are considered some of the best prepared when entering the profession."

Collins' lecture is scheduled to run just over 2 1/2 hours.

John Collins on expert witnessing and authoritative leadership