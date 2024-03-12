MODERN PEST SERVICES NAMED ONE OF THE 10 BEST PEST CONTROL COMPANIES IN THE COUNTRY BY FORBES HOME AND THE SPRUCE
Modern Pest Services recognized for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction and State of the Art Custom Tailored Residential and Commercial Pest Control Solutions
We are tremendously proud to be recognized as one of the top ten pest control companies in the United States. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team.”BRUNSWICK, MAINE, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes released their list of Top 10 Pest Control Companies in the United States, and Modern Pest Services has earned a spot among industry leaders. Forbes highlighted Modern’s eco-friendly SMART pest control technology, which is helping homes, businesses, and several cities in Maine and Massachusetts control rodents with 24/7 digital monitoring.
— David Lock, President of Modern Pest Services.
Furthermore, Forbes highlighted Modern Pest Services’ outstanding commitment to customer satisfaction, a recognition reaffirmed by The Spruce, where the company was honored with the title of Best Customer Services for 2024. This marks the second consecutive year Modern has received these accolades.
“We are tremendously proud to be recognized as one of the top ten pest control companies in the United States. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our clients and their homes, workplaces, and communities. We remain committed to delivering exceptional service and setting industry benchmarks for quality and innovation,” said David Lock, President of Modern Pest Services.
Why Choose Modern Pest Services
Full-Service Pest Control Company
Not only does Modern offer standard pest control services for typical pests such as ants, mice, carpenter ants, stinging insects, mosquitos and ticks, they also offer many other services including wildlife management, disinfecting services, and SMART Pest Control.
SMART Cities Program
SMART rodent control is scalable beyond individual homes and businesses to entire communities. SMART Cities like Portland, Maine and Somerville, Massachusetts have looked to Modern Pest Services to track and trap pests on the streets and in the sewers with state of the art, eco-friendly technology.
Familiarity With Service Areas
The technicians at Modern Pest are local to their services areas and live and work within their communities. Modern Pest has been proudly protecting New England for over 8- years. With over 1,000 Google, BBB, and Facebook reviews, Modern prides itself on solving your pest issue and providing great customer service.
Quality Pro Certification
Modern Pest Services is a certified member of Quality Pro, ensuring exceptional pest control. Requirements include:
• Criminal background checks
• Drug-free workplace policy
• Technicians and employees pass the QualityPro exam
• Practices proper pesticide handling
Contact Modern Pest Services Today
Modern Pest offers exceptional service, and trained technicians dedicated to solving your pest control problems.
If you are looking for pest control services or have any questions, contact us
Eric Stephenson
Modern Pest Services
+1 800-323-7378
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok