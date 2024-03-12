TEOCO’s Mentor Suite Introduces New Zero-Touch Automation and Analytics Capabilities

TEOCO announced today that the latest edition of its Mentor Suite for RAN Analytics and Optimization is now offering significant advancements in automation.

FAIRFAX, VA, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest Software Release Includes Cutting-Edge Features for Optimizing 5G Networks

TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, announced today that the latest edition of its Mentor Suite for RAN Analytics and Optimization is now available, offering significant advancements in automation, along with a host of new subscriber analytics features, APIs, and usability enhancements.

“5G network complexity continues to grow at a rapid pace, which means the teams responsible for designing and optimizing radio networks always need to stay one step ahead,” said Atul Jain, Founder and CEO, TEOCO. “The latest additions to the Mentor Suite allow service providers to optimize network resources and deliver superior service in a more automated, efficient, and cost-effective manner.”

Mentor is a suite of solutions for analyzing, optimizing, and troubleshooting radio access networks - across devices, subscribers, and locations. Its capabilities are designed for all types and sizes of mobile networks, including 5G, Fixed Wireless, and Private Networks.

Highlights from TEOCO’s Mentor Release 2023.2:

• Automated 5G Antenna Tilt Optimization: Automatically detects when an antenna transmits its signal beyond or below its intended cell coverage area (overshooting/undershooting), which can lead to unnecessary interference and inefficient and underutilized use of network resources.

• GEO Maps API: New API allows Mentor to seamlessly integrate with 3rd party software and carrier applications for geolocated subscriber experience and user density maps and KPIs for enabling automated, zero touch operations. This also allows operators to more easily monetize geolocated data.

• New 5G Failure Detection: Helps CSPs improve 5G ROI and resource utilization by automatically detecting the hidden problem of devices accidentally connecting only to an operator’s 4G network when they should be dually connected to 4G and 5G.

• Location-Based 5G Subscriber Analytics: Now service providers can identify and drill down into a specific event location to better understand when, where, and why the subscriber experience is poor. This includes a comprehensive view with root cause analysis and correlation to network problems, which helps to improve engineering productivity and reduce the time needed to resolve issues. It also eliminates the need for expensive drive tests when investigating customer complaints.

About TEOCO

TEOCO is a leading provider of analytics, assurance, planning, and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide. Our solutions enable the digital transformation of CSPs while enhancing their network QoS, improving their customer experience and reducing their operational costs.

Through advanced analytics, TEOCO products provide actionable and measurable insights into network and customer behaviour. This includes the optimization, effective monetization, and delivery of new and existing services, such as 5G.

Our commitment to network flexibility and agility makes TEOCO the obvious choice for CSPs looking to maximize the revenue potential of 5G investments and capitalize on new opportunities tied to the emerging Internet of Things (IoT).

For more information please visit: www.teoco.com