TEOCO’s ASSET 2023 Q4 Release Introduces New Propagation Modeling Capabilities

TEOCO's ASSET Propagation Model (APM)

ASSET users now have access to advanced 3D ray-tracing capabilities for improved network design in complex urban areas.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance, planning and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, today announced that the latest release of its ASSET radio access network planning software suite is now available and features a number of product improvements, including a new propagation module, the expansion of its API portfolio for greater automation and extension of ASSET’s web based modeling capabilities.

The new Asset Propagation Model (APM) seamlessly integrates with the ASSET Suite. APM provides users with access to advanced 3D ray-tracing algorithms, leveraging modern GIS datasets and optimization for multi-core CPUs, providing the accuracy and performance required to support new planning paradigms.

“The ASSET 2023 Q4 release benefits tremendously from our recent acquisition of Wavecall,” states Atul Jain, Founder and CEO of TEOCO. [Read the Wavecall announcement] “Asset now includes full 3D ray-tracing capabilities which enable buildings to be modeled with higher precision, and allows users to more easily manipulate larger areas of environmental data using high resolution maps. These new capabilities are a significant differentiator for ASSET and will deliver improved results for our customers.”

Additional release updates include:

• ASSET’s web based module, ASSET Evo now supports all technologies, making it possible for operators to extend the availability of valuable KPIs and project data beyond network planning organizations. In addition, field teams can now easily access planning data on-site through portable devices.

• Increased Automation through the addition of the Planner API to support parameter planning externally to the ASSET client.

To learn more about the ASSET 2023 Q4 release, visit our website.



____________

About TEOCO

TEOCO is a leading provider of network and business assurance, planning, and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide. Our cloud-based, analytics-driven products and services deliver actionable and measurable insights for lowering costs, improving network performance, and uncovering customer trends and behaviors. We also help CSPs to optimize, monetize, and deliver new and existing services more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Our commitment to network flexibility and agility makes TEOCO the obvious choice for CSPs looking to maximize the revenue potential of their fiber and 5G network investments and capitalize on new opportunities.

For more information please visit: www.teoco.com