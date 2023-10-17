TEOCO’s URS Selected by Bandwidth to Advance Its Toll-Free Routing Offering for Third-Party RespOrgs

Toll-Free Routing

TEOCO’s sophisticated toll-free routing solution now includes hosted RespOrg capabilities.

FAIRFAX, VA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance, and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, is pleased to announce that Bandwidth Inc., a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, has selected TEOCO’s Universal Routing Solution (URS) to deliver customizable Toll-Free routing capabilities to its RespOrg customers.

“Toll-free telephone numbers are highly relevant and provide organizations, especially those with large call volumes, valuable capabilities that help ensure call center availability and accessibility in a rapidly changing and highly competitive marketplace. RespOrgs rely on companies like Bandwidth to deliver the latest tools and functionality to manage their Toll-Free service with ease,” said Atul Jain, Founder and CEO of TEOCO.

“By expanding our Universal Routing Solution Toll-Free platform, Bandwidth is able to extend route optimization capabilities to its RespOrg clients via a fully managed offering. Bandwidth customers gain access to advanced Toll-Free routing capabilities, including cost optimization, customizable multi-carrier routing, analytics and network outage management, monitoring and restoration.”

“Enterprises depend on Bandwidth Toll-Free solutions for their most mission-critical communications,” said Julie Barghouthi, Vice President of Global Network Evolution at Bandwidth. “TEOCO’s technology supports our goal of automating and optimizing more processes, to provide our customers with even greater efficiency, reliability and control at scale.”

URS Customer Benefits

• Maximized Value: Greater routing precision and control with improved routing quality

• Improved Efficiency: Rules-based routing for a diverse set of use cases with reduced cycle times and defects

• Greater Insights: User-generated foundation data delivers enhanced URS analysis results with data visualization capabilities to quickly improve operational processes

The URS Hosted RespOrg feature package also provides Bandwidth with the ability to ensure secure access to business intelligence reporting and dashboards for real-time insight into trends and anomalies to help customers identify and measure impacts affecting network and financial performance.

