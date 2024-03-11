Province Supports Indigenous Education Opportunities in Saskatchewan

CANADA, March 11 - Released on March 11, 2024

More Indigenous students in Saskatchewan will have the opportunity to learn in their first language. The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $108,800 to the First Nations University of Canada to deliver new Indigenous Teacher Education Programs.

The funding supports a new Dene Teacher Education Program (DTEP) in Hatchet Lake Denesuline Nation and Cree Teacher Education Program (CTEP) in Waterhen Lake First Nation. They are delivered by the First Nations University of Canada in partnership with the University of Regina. These programs allow students to study for a Bachelor of Indigenous Education in their home community.

"Creating more opportunities for Indigenous students to access post-secondary education, particularly those living in rural and remote areas, is a priority for the Government of Saskatchewan," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "Our government is proud to be a part of this partnership supporting the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages in the province."

In 2023-24, 216 students enrolled in seven Indigenous Teacher Education Programs across northern Saskatchewan - a 40 per cent increase from 2022-23. Graduates can teach K-12 Education in an Indigenous language or with a focus on Indigenous practices, helping young learners retain their cultural and linguistic heritage.

"This is a great opportunity because we can take classes here in our community instead of leaving and be less stressed when we are here with our families," Dene Teacher Education Program student Bernadette Besskkaystare said. "It is important that we keep our Denesuline language alive because there are many young people who cannot speak it. This teaching program will make a big difference in a few years for the community."

Indigenous Teacher Education Programs demonstrate the Government of Saskatchewan and the post-secondary sector's shared commitment to supporting truth and reconciliation in the province. These programs specifically advance the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's call to action 16, which calls upon post-secondary institutions to create university and college degree and diploma programs in Indigenous languages.

Students interested in learning more about these programs can contact the First Nations University of Canada or visit fnuniv.ca for more information.

