VIKING PEST CONTROL NAMED ONE OF THE 10 BEST PEST CONTROL COMPANIES IN THE COUNTRY BY FORBES HOME AND THE SPRUCE
Viking Pest Control recognized for stellar service, sustainability, and custom-tailored solutions for homes and businesses.
As we move towards 2024, we are delighted to rank in the top 10 pest control companies in the US”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Pest Control is honored to be named one of the Top 10 Pest Control Companies in the United States by both Forbes Advisor and The Spruce for the fourth consecutive year.
Forbes Home released their list of Top 10 Pest Control Companies in the United States, and Viking Pest Control made the list. “As we move towards 2024, we are delighted to rank in the top 10 pest control companies in the US,” says Viking President, Paul Bergmann.
The Spruce recognized Viking for their outstanding sustainability practices utilizing eco-friendly products that reduce the impact on the environment. 2024 is the third consecutive year Viking has been named Best Pest Control Company for Sustainability by The Spruce.
Why Choose Viking Pest Control
QualityPro Certification
Viking Pest control is a certified member of QualityPro, ensuring exceptional pest control. Requirements include
• Criminal background checks
• Drug-free workplace policy
• Technicians and employees pass the QualityPro exam
• Practices proper pesticide handling
Full-Service Pest Control Company
Not only does Viking offer pest control services for the typical pests such as ants, mice, bed bugs, cockroaches, stink bugs, and termites, they also offer many other services other companies do not offer, such as disinfecting services, spotted lanternfly, SMART Pest Control, and wildlife control.
SMART Pest Control System
The SMART pest control system is available for both residential and commercial properties.
These systems monitor pest activity 24/7 to prevent infestations. SMART offers 24-hour monitoring, peace of mind, and pest infestation prevention, so your home or business stays healthy and pest-free.
Familiarity With Service Areas
The technicians at Viking Pest are local to their service area and live and work within their communities.
Viking Pest is also part of the community, creating and participating in 40+ community outreach events.
With over 2,000 Google, BBB and Facebook reviews, Viking prides itself in effective pest management and exceptional customer service.
