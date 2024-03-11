Tac Ops – Tactical Laser Tag Announces New Location Opening in Princeton, New Jersey
Our goal is to provide a premier laser tag experience combined with tactical gameplay, interactive elements, and a fun-filled atmosphere for all our guests.”PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tac Ops – Tactical Laser Tag (tacops.com), the premier destination for adrenaline-pumping laser tag adventures, announces the grand opening of its newest location in Princeton, NJ. This state-of-the-art facility brings an exhilarating entertainment option to the community, offering thrilling laser tag battles for individuals, parties, and groups over the age of eight.
Tac Ops’ new facility features a cutting-edge laser tag experience equipped with the latest technology while creating an immersive and adrenaline-pumping experience for players. The laser tag arena showcases interactive elements, providing a unique atmosphere for a realistic and thrilling setting for players to engage in high-energy battles.
"We are thrilled to bring this fun-filled entertainment experience to the community of Princeton," said Armando DiRienzo, Owner of Tac Ops. "Our goal is to provide a premier laser tag experience combined with tactical gameplay, interactive elements, and a fun-filled atmosphere for all our guests.”
Tac Ops offers a variety of games to suit different preferences and group sizes. From competitive matches to cooperative missions, players can experience a range of game modes that cater to both beginners and experienced players. The facility also offers private party rooms, making it an ideal venue for birthday parties, bachelor or bachelorette parties, and team-building activities.
With the opening of the Princeton location, Tac Ops invites residents and visitors to enjoy an unforgettable laser tag experience. Whether it's a competitive match, a fun family outing, or a memorable birthday celebration, Tac Ops in Princeton, NJ, is the ultimate destination for entertainment, laughter, and adventure.
For more information about Tac Ops and its new Princeton, NJ, location, which is set to open in late Spring, visit tacops.com or call (862) 777-0719.
About Tac Ops:
Tac Ops is a leading provider of laser tag experiences, delivering thrilling entertainment in New Jersey. With cutting-edge arenas, immersive gameplay, and a commitment to safety, Tac Ops creates unforgettable memories for individuals, families, and groups. Visit tacops.com to learn more.
