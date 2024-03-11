VMware, Hyper-V, Proxmox Ransomware-Proof Air-Gapped and Immutable Dual Controller Appliance

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoneFly, Inc, a leading provider of storage, hyperconverged, backup and disaster recovery, and cloud solutions, has announced the StoneFly Secure Virtualization Platform (SVP) for VMware, Hyper-V, and Proxmox hypervisors.

To address the challenges of managing multifaceted virtualization infrastructures, the SVP appliance consolidates critical functions into a unified appliance with the hypervisor, storage, advanced security and data services, integrated cloud, and archiving.

How the Secure Virtualization Platform (SVP) Appliance Works

The SVP appliance uses StoneFly patented storage virtualization engine (SCVM™), and the built-in dual hardware controllers to set up two independent and isolated environments, for the VMware, Hyper-V, or Proxmox virtualization host and the SAN, NAS, and/or S3 object target storage, that provide the same experience as dedicated appliances.

1) Isolated Dual Appliances: Each appliance operates separately, equipped with dedicated hardware controllers, ensuring isolated security zones and no performance bottlenecks or latency.

2) Versatile Configuration: The hardware controllers provide flexible configuration options, enabling solution architects to set up:

a) Virtualization Host (Source): The primary controller (SC-1) is used to host the hypervisor (VMware, Hyper-V, Proxmox), and production virtual machines (VMs) with support for iSCSI/Fibre Channel, CIFS/SMB and NFS, and S3 REST API.

b) Secure High-Performance Storage (Target): The secondary controller (SC-2) supports flexible configurations including synchronous replication with automated failover/failback, asynchronous replication, immutable and air-gapped storage, S3 object lockdown, immutable FileLock, continuous data protection (CDP), and shared NAS repository.

Key Challenges of a Costly and Complex Virtualization Infrastructure

• Complexity: Managing multiple servers, hypervisors, and storage systems across different environments results in complexity and operational overhead.

• Multiple Hardware Servers: Separate dedicated servers and storage systems lead to hardware sprawl, increasing costs, resource consumption, and reducing return on investments (ROIs).

• Security Risks: Ensuring data security across multiple environments poses significant challenges, leaving organizations vulnerable to ransomware attacks, security breaches, and compliance violations.

• Disaster Recovery Complexity: Setting up and managing replication, mirroring, and disaster recovery across multiple servers and sites is complex and resource-intensive.

• Compliance Requirements: Meeting regulatory compliance requirements in regulated industries requires ransomware-proof security measures and data management practices that ensure high availability and business continuity.

StoneFly SVP: Secure, Affordable and Unified Appliance

• Simplified Management: SVP consolidates critical IT functions into one appliance, simplifying management and reducing complexity.

• Cost Efficiency: By eliminating the need for multiple servers and storage systems, SVP reduces hardware costs and operational expenses, optimizing resource utilization and enhancing ROI.

• Enhanced Security: SVP's advanced air-gapped and immutable security features ensure ransomware protection, data integrity, confidentiality, and mitigating security risks.

• Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity: With built-in disaster recovery capabilities, SVP provides a secure platform for replicating critical workloads and data, minimizing downtime and ensuring business continuity.

• Regulatory Compliance: SVP enables organizations to meet regulatory compliance requirements effortlessly with its advanced security features and integrated data management capabilities.

"By integrating virtualization, storage, and data security into a single, cost-effective appliance, our secure virtualization platform simplifies what would otherwise require multiple dedicated servers—often more costly, complex to manage, and susceptible to security breaches. With the SVP appliance, we offer a unified solution that not only saves costs but also streamlines management through a single pane of control, while bolstering security with features like air-gapping and immutability," explained John Harris, Director of Technical Sales at StoneFly, Inc.

Availability

The Secure Virtualization Platform (SVP) is available now, ushering in a new era of unified simplicity for enterprises looking to streamline their VMware, Hyper-V, and Proxmox virtualization environments.

For more information about the SVP appliance, visit https://stonefly.com/hyper-converged/secure-virtualization-platform-svp-for-vmware-and-hyper-v/.

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly, Inc., headquartered in Hayward, California, is a leading provider of storage, backup, disaster recovery, and cloud solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, StoneFly empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of data management with cutting-edge, integrated solutions.