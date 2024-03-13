Dr. Charles Preston to Receive Contributions to Biodiversity Science Award
Buffalo Bill Center of the West Logo
Dr. Preston's lifelong dedication to conservation has left an enduring legacy, showcasing the importance of preserving our natural world.
We are delighted to recognize Dr. Preston’s exceptional contributions and tireless dedication to biodiversity conservation, which has left an indelible mark on our community and beyond.”CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Wyoming's Biodiversity Institute and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West are proud to announce Dr. Charles R. “Chuck” Preston as the recipient of the Contributions to Biodiversity Science Award. The award ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. on September 13, 2024, at the Berry Center for Biodiversity Conservation at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. The public is invited to join in celebrating Dr. Preston's remarkable achievements.
— Rebecca West, Buffalo Bill Center of the West CEO and Executive Director
Since 2013, The University of Wyoming’s Biodiversity Institute has been recognizing individuals and groups who have contributed a lifetime of work, energy, passion, and intellect to the areas of biodiversity science and conservation in Wyoming. Dr. Charles Preston, the Willis McDonald, IV Founding and Senior Curator Emeritus at the Draper Natural History Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, is being recognized for his exceptional dedication to Wyoming's wildlife and wildlands. His pioneering work in biodiversity conservation has garnered international acclaim, shaping the future of conservation efforts in the state.
Rebecca West, Buffalo Bill Center of the West CEO and Executive Director, lauded Dr. Preston’s achievements, stating, “We are delighted to recognize Dr. Preston’s exceptional contributions and tireless dedication to biodiversity conservation, which has left an indelible mark on our community and beyond. His visionary leadership at the Draper Natural History Museum and groundbreaking partnerships exemplify a commitment to preserving our natural heritage.”
Corey Anco, the Willis McDonald, IV Curator of the Draper Natural History Museum, praised Dr. Preston, declaring, "Dr. Preston possesses a deeply rooted compassion, understanding, and reverence for Wyoming’s wildlife and wildlands. Biodiversity conservation may be a component of many of our careers, but for Dr. Preston it has been and still is the focus."
Dr. Preston's achievements since coming to Wyoming from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science in 1998 include being the founding curator of the Draper Natural History Museum, guiding its development from planning stages through its opening in 2002, the establishment of the Draper Museum Raptor Experience, and pioneering research on Golden Eagle nesting ecology in Wyoming’s Bighorn Basin. Even after retiring from the Center in 2018, Dr. Preston continues to contribute significantly to biodiversity conservation, consulting, writing, and lecturing widely.
Dr. Preston expressed his gratitude for the recognition of his lifetime work in biodiversity science and conservation by stating, "I am grateful and humbled by this recognition and am keenly mindful that none of my achievements would have been possible without a host of capable, dedicated and patient mentors, volunteers, and colleagues - including my wife, Penny - along the way. My commitment to biodiversity conservation through research and public education has only grown through my 50-year academic and museum career, and with new threats emerging every year, natural history museums and similar institutions have never been more relevant to society."
The ceremony will also honor Taylor Philips, recipient of the Contributions to Biodiversity Conservation Award, showcasing the dedication of individuals to preserving Wyoming's rich biodiversity.
The Biodiversity Institute at the University of Wyoming encourages nominations for individuals or groups demonstrating exemplary dedication to advancing biodiversity science and conservation in Wyoming. For more information about the Biodiversity Contributions Awards and to submit nominations, please visit https://www.wyomingbiodiversity.org/index.php/outreach/contributions-award.
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West, located in Cody, Wyoming, is a world-renowned Smithsonian Affiliate dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of the American West. The Center houses five unique museums under one roof celebrating history, culture, art, natural science, and more, and offers a range of immersive experiences including chuckwagon dinners, live raptors, special events, and customized exclusive tours. With its diverse collections, the Center serves as a focal point for exploration, discovery, and hands-on education.
Ken Straniere, PR/Marketing Manager
Buffalo Bill Center of the West
+1 307-578-4137
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok