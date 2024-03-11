Important Reminder from TaxZerone: File Form 7004 Now to Extend the Business Income Tax Deadline
Extend the business tax deadline with TaxZerone: Simple, secure, and affordableSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the tax deadline swiftly approaches, TaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, is reminding US business owners of the impending deadline to file Form 7004 for an extension on their business tax returns. With only 5 days left until the March 15 deadline for Form 1042, Form 1065, Form 1120-S, and several other business tax returns, time is of the essence.
Filing for an extension with TaxZerone is not only convenient but also cost-effective, with e-filing for Form 7004 available at the industry's lowest price of $11.99 per return.
"We understand the pressures and complexities involved in tax season, which is why we're dedicated to providing a seamless and affordable solution for business owners to extend their filing deadlines," said Alexia Zepeda, TaxZerone's spokesperson. "By filing Form 7004, businesses can gain an extension of up to 6 months, allowing them the necessary time to ensure accuracy and compliance."
TaxZerone offers a range of features to streamline the filing process, including the innovative Click2File option. With Click2File, businesses that filed Form 7004 last year can easily copy form details from their previous return with a single click.
Click2File: Effortless extension filing in three simple steps
1. Log in and select Click2File: Access the TaxZerone account and choose Click2File Form 7004.
2. Review and revise: Click2File automatically populates the current return with relevant details. Review and adjust anything to reflect the current financial situation.
3. File with ease: Once everything is perfect, submit the return electronically to the IRS.
The top features making TaxZerone the best choice for tax solutions among businesses:
1. Form-based filing:
Experience the ease of filling out the form just like a physical form, but with the convenience of digital input.
2. Guided filing:
TaxZerone’s step-by-step instructions help businesses complete the extension filing without any hassles.
3. IRS-authorized:
Trust TaxZerone as the IRS-authorized e-file service provider, ensuring that Business Tax Extension Form 7004 will be accepted by the IRS.
4. Smart validations:
TaxZerone validates Form 7004 returns based on IRS rules, providing real-time alerts for any potential errors and reducing the chances of rejection.
5. Prepay & save:
TaxZerone provides a "Pay in Advance & Save" feature, saving time and money for professionals. With bulk prepayment options and discounted pricing, professionals can avoid the hassle of entering payment information for each return.
6. Dedicated mobile app:
TaxZerone's mobile app for e-filing Form 7004 allows businesses to file and manage tax extensions on the go.
7. Dedicated customer support:
A team of Form 7004 experts is available to answer the questions and guide businesses through the filing process.
"By utilizing TaxZerone's services, business owners can ensure their tax extensions are filed accurately and on time, giving them peace of mind during this busy season," added Zepeda.
For more information on filing Form 7004 with TaxZerone, visit www.TaxZerone.com.
About TaxZerone:
TaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider dedicated to simplifying the tax filing process for individuals and businesses. With user-friendly software and expert support, TaxZerone helps taxpayers navigate the complexities of tax season with ease.
Alexia Zepeda
TaxZerone LLC
+1 408-444-7120
support@taxzerone.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other