TaxZerone Reminds Nonprofits to File Their 990 Forms Before the May 15, 2025 Deadline

TaxZerone’s IRS-Authorized Platform Supports All 990 Forms with an Easy, Affordable E-Filing Process

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit organizations following a calendar tax year must file their annual tax forms (Form 990 series) by May 15, 2025, to maintain their tax-exempt status and comply with IRS regulations.Failure to file a required 990 return for three consecutive years results in an automatic loss of tax-exempt status, making it crucial for nonprofits to meet this deadline. TaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, supports the electronic filing of all 990 series forms and provides a streamlined solution for nonprofits to fulfill their tax obligations efficiently.Understanding Form 990 and Filing Requirements:The IRS requires tax-exempt organizations to file one of several variations of Form 990 based on their annual gross receipts and total assets:🎯Form 990-N (e-Postcard) for organizations with gross receipts of $50,000 or less.🎯Form 990-EZ for organizations with gross receipts below $200,000 and total assets below $500,000.🎯Form 990 for larger organizations exceeding these thresholds.🎯Form 990-PF for private foundations.🎯Form 990-T for organizations that generate unrelated business taxable income (UBTI).Additionally, organizations that need extra time to file may submit Form 8868 for an automatic six-month extension. It is crucial that organizations planning to request an extension file the actual Form 990 before the extended due date.Key Steps for Filing:Nonprofits can prepare and submit their 990 returns efficiently by following these steps:1. Sign in or create an account with TaxZerone2. Select the appropriate 990 form based on the organization's revenue and assets.3. Complete and review the return for accuracy before submission.4. Submit the form electronically to the IRS and receive confirmation upon acceptance.For organizations that have previously filed their Form 990 with TaxZerone, the Click2File feature allows them to easily copy their prior year's return details in just one click.To use Click2File:1. Sign in to your TaxZerone account.2. Navigate to the Exempt Org. Forms Dashboard.3. Locate the prior year's return and click Click2File to generate a 2024 return.Comprehensive Form Support & Key Features:TaxZerone provides robust support for nonprofit organizations with features designed to simplify the filing process:🎯Complete 990 Form Support: TaxZerone supports all nonprofit tax forms, including 990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, and 990-T.🎯Extension Filing: TaxZerone supports Form 8868, allowing nonprofits to file for an extension for free if they choose to submit their actual 990 form with TaxZerone before the extended due date.🎯IRS-Authorized E-File Provider: Ensuring secure and compliant tax filing.🎯State Filings: Supports California Form 199 for state-level nonprofit filing.🎯Complete 990 Filing: TaxZerone supports all applicable schedules and attachments required for a complete filing.🎯Free Filing for Certain Forms: TaxZerone offers free e-filing for specific schedules and related forms when submitting Form 990-T, including:➡️ Schedule A: Unrelated Business Taxable Income From an Unrelated Trade or Business➡️1120 Schedule D: Capital Gains and Losses➡️1041 Schedule D: Capital Gains and Losses➡️1041 Schedule I: Alternative Minimum Tax—Estates and Trusts➡️Form 4797: Sales of Business Property➡️Form 4562: Depreciation and Amortization➡️Form 8949: Sales and Other Dispositions of Capital Assets➡️Form 8995: Qualified Business Income Deduction Simplified Computation➡️Form 2220: Underpayment of Estimated Tax by Corporations🎯Additional Tax Credits and Adjustments: Supports Forms 3800, 3468, 8911, and 8936 for applicable tax credits and adjustments.🎯Reminders & Deadline Alerts: Automated notifications to ensure timely filing.🎯Dedicated Customer Support: Assistance is available via phone (English & Spanish), email, and chat throughout the filing process.The Importance of Timely Filing:Failure to file Form 990 for three consecutive years will result in an organization losing its tax-exempt status. Once revoked, reinstatement can be a lengthy and complicated process. Furthermore, late submissions may result in IRS penalties."Nonprofits play a crucial role in society, and maintaining compliance with IRS filing requirements is essential to continue their mission," said Alexia Zepeda, Spokesperson at TaxZerone. "By ensuring timely and accurate filing of Form 990, organizations safeguard their tax-exempt status and maintain transparency with donors, grantmakers, and the public."Affordable Pricing for Nonprofits:TaxZerone offers the best and most affordable pricing in the industry because we care about the nonprofits that serve our communities. FREE Filing of Form 990-N – For small organizations with less than $50,000 in gross receipts.🎯$9.90 for past-year 990-N filings.🎯Just $89.99 for 990-EZ filings 🎯10% Discount – Use code TZOTE10 to save even more. EINFinder - A Unique Research Tool for Nonprofits:TaxZerone provides access to EINFinder, a free tool that allows users to:🎯Search for and access details on nonprofit organizations.🎯Explore past tax filings submitted by nonprofits.Next Steps for Nonprofits:With the May 15, 2025 deadline approaching, nonprofit organizations should gather their financial records, confirm their filing requirements, and submit their returns promptly. Organizations in need of additional time should submit Form 8868 before the deadline to request an extension.For more information about nonprofit tax compliance and e-filing options, visit www.taxzerone.com/tax-exempt/ About TaxZerone:TaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider committed to making tax filing simple, secure, and affordable. The platform offers comprehensive support for nonprofit tax forms, business tax forms, and tax extensions. 