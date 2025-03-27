TaxZerone Reminds Business Filers: Just a Few Days Left to E-File Information Returns Before the March 31 Deadline

Information Returns - TaxZerone

Businesses must e-file 1099, 1098, and 1095 forms by March 31, 2025, to avoid IRS penalties.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The deadline for businesses to e-file their information returns for the 2024 tax year is fast approaching. Employers and businesses must file their required forms by March 31, 2025. With only a week left, it’s crucial to act now and avoid IRS penalties for late filing.Forms Due by March 31, 2025Businesses must e-file the following information returns by the deadline to stay compliant and avoid penalties:✔️ 1099 Forms: 1099-MISC , 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-K, 1099-S, 1099-R, 1099-C, 1099-G, 1099-PATR, 1099-B, 1099-OID, 1099-Q, 1099-SA, and 1099-LTC.✔️ Form W-2G: Certain Gambling Winnings✔️ 1098 Forms: 1098, 1098-T, and 1098-E.✔️ ACA Forms : 1095-B and 1095-C.TaxZerone.com offers a simple, secure, and affordable solution for filing information returns . Our intuitive platform ensures that business owners and tax professionals can complete their filings quickly and accurately, minimizing the risk of errors and penalties.E-Filing Information Returns is as Easy as 1-2-3 with TaxZerone:1️⃣ Sign in to your TaxZerone account or create a new one.2️⃣ Click the Start button at the top of the page.3️⃣ Choose the form, follow the guided steps, and complete your filing.Why Choose TaxZerone?TaxZerone simplifies the tax filing process with robust features designed to make compliance effortless:✅ Comprehensive Form Support: File all 1099 forms and their corrections, along with 1098, and ACA forms.✅ Federal & State Filing: Seamless filing for both federal and state requirements for 1099 forms.✅ Bulk Upload Capability: Easily upload multiple forms in one go, saving time and effort.✅ Draft Saving: Save your progress and resume filing at your convenience.✅ Electronic Delivery Portal: Recipients and employees can securely access their forms through ZeroneVault.✅ Record Keeping: Securely store your forms for up to 7 years, ensuring compliance and easy access.✅ Integrations: Import data seamlessly from QuickBooks Online and Xero.✅ Scheduled Filing: Prepare and schedule your filing date, allowing time for review and corrections before submission.✅ Comprehensive Support: Get assistance via phone (English & Spanish), email, and chat at every step.✅ Workflow Management: Multi-user access with workflow options for firms managing filings collaboratively.✅ Pay in Advance & Save: Opt for the ‘Pay in Advance & Save’ option to benefit from slab pricing, allowing you to group multiple forms and reduce the total cost.Affordable PricingTaxZerone offers one of the most cost-effective e-filing solutions in the industry. Pricing starts at just $2.49 per form, with volume discounts bringing the cost down to as low as $0.59 per form.Exclusive Discount: Use code TZOIR10 to get an additional 10% discount on your filing.Spokesperson Statement“With the March 31, 2025 deadline quickly approaching, businesses must act now to stay compliant and avoid penalties. Late filing can result in costly fines, and we encourage all filers to complete their submissions as soon as possible,” said Alexia Zepeda, Spokesperson at TaxZerone. “Our platform is designed to make the process easy and efficient, ensuring timely and accurate filings.”The Tax Deadline is Almost Here – Don’t Wait Until the Last Minute!With only a few days left before the March 31, 2025 deadline, now is the time to complete your filings. Avoid last-minute stress and potential penalties by e-filing your information returns today with TaxZerone.For more information or to start filing, visit www.TaxZerone.com About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is a leading IRS-authorized e-file provider, offering businesses and tax professionals a simple, secure, and affordable way to file tax returns. Our platform ensures compliance with IRS regulations while streamlining the filing process with intuitive features and dedicated support.

