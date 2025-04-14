TaxZerone Reminds U.S. Taxpayers: April 15 Is the Deadline to File or Request a Tax Extension

Extension Tax Forms - TaxZerone

Individuals and businesses can use TaxZerone to e-file IRS Forms 4868 and 7004 for a six-month extension and avoid penalties.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the April 15 tax deadline approaches, individuals and businesses across the United States are reminded that they have just one day left to submit their federal income tax returns or request an extension to avoid late filing penalties.Taxpayers who are unable to meet the deadline can request up to six additional months to file by submitting the appropriate extension forms Form 4868 – For individual income tax filers (Form 1040) Form 7004 – For businesses, estates, and trusts (Forms 1120, 1041, and others)Both forms must be submitted no later than April 15, 2025.Filing an Extension Still Requires Action by April 15Filing an extension provides extra time to complete tax returns, but it does not extend the time to pay taxes owed. The IRS urges taxpayers to file either their return or an extension form before the deadline to avoid potential failure-to-file penalties and interest charges.Extension filings are available electronically through IRS-authorized providers, including TaxZerone.com, which supports both Form 4868 and Form 7004 submissions.Technology Streamlining ComplianceTaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, enables users to file extension forms with accuracy and ease. The platform is designed to help individual filers, business owners, and tax professionals meet their tax obligations efficiently, especially under time constraints.Key features of the platform include:✔️ Guided Form Assistance: Step-by-step instructions guide users through the filing process, ensuring all required information is captured and validated in real time.✔️ Multi-user Workflow Capabilities: Firms and tax preparers can collaborate securely within a shared workflow environment, assigning roles and reviewing filings before submission.✔️ Bulk Upload Support: For businesses or professionals managing multiple filings, the bulk upload feature allows the import of large data sets, reducing manual entry and saving time.✔️ Real-Time Filing Status & IRS Notifications: Users receive instant updates once forms are submitted and processed, reducing uncertainty and allowing timely follow-up if needed.✔️ Click2File: If users filed Form 7004 or 4868 in previous years, they can easily copy the return details with a single click.✔️ Dedicated Support in English and Spanish: TaxZerone provides assistance through phone, email, and live chat, with bilingual support available to accommodate a wider range of users.Additionally, TaxZerone offers flexible payment options, including a “Pay in Advance & Save” plan that allows filers to prepay and receive a 10% discount on the filing fee. A limited-time discount code, TZOEXT10, is also available to reduce the cost of e-filing.“With the deadline upon us, it's critical that taxpayers take the necessary steps now—whether that’s filing a complete return or securing an extension,” said Alexia Zepeda, Spokesperson at TaxZerone. “We built TaxZerone to remove the complexities from the filing process, so individuals and businesses can act quickly and confidently, even at the last minute.”About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is a technology-driven platform offering a broad suite of IRS-authorized e-filing solutions for individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and tax professionals. Headquartered in the U.S., TaxZerone provides electronic filing for a wide range of forms, including employment tax returns, extensions, excise tax forms, and information returns.With a focus on compliance, security, and usability, TaxZerone simplifies the filing experience through user-friendly design, automation tools, and responsive customer support. The platform continues to expand its services to meet the evolving needs of the tax filing community.For more information, visit www.TaxZerone.com

What is form 4868 and how to E-file the form | TaxZerone®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.