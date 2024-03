Acclaimed Indie Horror "Stupid Games" Comes to Mometu

Stupid Games official film artwork

The independent horror smash will be available on streaming this month

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mometu, a free video-on-demand and live TV streaming service, proudly announces its latest acquisition, future horror hit, Stupid Games.Set to captivate audiences, this harrowing tale follows a group of friends who become ensnared in a deadly game – where the stakes are nothing less than their sanity and survival – after they unknowingly unleash a malevolent force.Filmmakers Nicolas Wendl and Dani Abraham, and writer Tanner Adams, are behind the horrifying new film, which features a stellar ensemble cast, including rising stars Cass Huckabay, Alyssa Tortomasi, Saad Rolando, Grant Terzakis, Gage Robinson, Ashwini Ganpule, and Larsen Deane.A fresh take on a beloved trope, Stupid Games delivers an immersive cinematic experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. From its slick cinematography and terrifying practical effects to its bone-chilling score, every element of the film is meticulously crafted to gnaw at your soul and consume your spirit.Speaking on the film, Director Nicolas Wendl and Producer Dani Abraham, said: “We were tired of waiting for someone to give us permission to make something big, but we knew if we assembled a passionate team of creatives who shared the same dedication as we did, the film would be a hit! We are so grateful to our EP, James Cullen Bressack, and the team at V Channels for supporting independent filmmakers. And we're thrilled that Mometu has stepped up as our exclusive home. It’s the biggest compliment as filmmakers when a streaming app wants your film, and having our project next to the wealth of iconic and captivating content feels like a true privilege.”Writer Tanner Adams commented: “This project was an amazing opportunity to work with top tier talented people, and I knew that together we could create something incredible. I hope that Mometu users love our film as much as we loved creating it.”As a testament to its commitment to pushing the boundaries of storytelling, Stupid Games will be available exclusively on the free streaming service, Mometu, via V Channels. With its innovative approach to distribution, Mometu continues to redefine the streaming landscape, offering viewers unparalleled access to groundbreaking content.The US horror is set for a buzzy premiere on March 21st and will be available to stream only on Mometu from March 22nd.