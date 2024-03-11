MEDIA ADVISORY - FDLE hosts Operation Kessel Run media availability

For Immediate Release

March 11, 2024

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Walton Beach Police Department and the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the U.S. Marshals, will host a media availability tomorrow to announce the results of Operation Kessel Run, a multi-agency operation targeting individuals using the internet to sexually exploit children.