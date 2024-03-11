Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at $20 Million for Renowned Vail Valley Retreat

Stunning Vail Valley mountain estate within 20 minutes to Vail & Beaver Creek Resorts and 30 minutes to the Eagle Airport or Private Jet Center 14 bedrooms available total in all residences, including a gorgeous primary retreat with 8 en-suite bedrooms and guest house with 4 bedrooms. Panoramic views of the surrounding forests and mountain ranges, creating a “world away” feeling yet offer close proximity to world-class amenities. Provided by the HOA, Coyote Lodge is a 27,000-square-foot and exclusive entertainment venue set on 38 acres. Nestled directly adjacent to the 2.3 million acre White River National Forest, which is the largest and most scenic section of the National Forest System

Located in Coveted Casteel Creek, bidding will close live on 21 March at Sotheby’s New York in cooperation with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions has opened the bidding for 2400 & 1683 Casteel Creek Road in partnership with Barbara Gardner and Malia Cox Nobrega of LIV Sotheby's International Realty. Renowned as one of the Vail Valley’s most pristine retreats, the property is nestled in the alluring wilderness of coveted Lake Creek, encompassing two remarkable residences perched upon just under 56 acres of breathtaking Colorado mountainscape.

Previously listed at $45 million, the auction opened at $20 million on 7 March. Bidding will continue online through 21 March and will close live at 5PM EST at Sotheby’s New York as the headline property of its Luxury Sales series, showcasing the season’s best luxury items spanning watches, jewels, handbags, real estate, wine, and spirits.

"As the world's premier luxury property auctioneer, we connect discerning buyers with one-of-a-kind offerings. In that regard, the opening of the auction for 2400 & 1683 Casteel Creek Road stands as a singularly exciting opportunity for qualified buyers to bid on their dream mountain experience," said Chad Roffers, Concierge Auctions' founder and CEO.

2400 Casteel Creek Road, a modern mountain mansion, effortlessly blends touches of charming Western details with more contemporary and unique, high-end amenities. Featuring stone and wood accents, high ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows, the stunning main home comprises eight ensuite bedrooms, spacious and cozy living areas, a dramatic kitchen, a home theater, an ice cream parlor, and a complete fitness facility and spa. Notably, the home also features a 200-foot steel cantilevered viewing bridge that suspends mid-forest for taking in dramatic views of the Sawatch Range and sounds of the creek below and a custom saloon bar modeled after Jackson Hole’s Silver Dollar Saloon in the Wort Hotel. Guests can relish views of the Sawatch Range, including Finnegan’s Peak, from the living room, dining area, and various other rooms throughout the residence. In contrast, several areas offer stunning views of both the Gore Range & Sawatch Range.

In addition to the main house, 1683 Casteel Creek Road offers a four-bedroom guest house, a western town-themed car & toy barn complete with an apartment, and an authentic sheriff's office.

At Casteel Creek’s Coyote Lodge, state-of-the-art amenities are just steps away and are exclusive to its handful of owners. Provided by the HOA, Coyote Lodge is a 28,000-square-foot and exclusive entertainment venue, set on 38 acres offering guest suites reservable for owners and guests, a 65-foot climbing wall, an indoor lap pool and a shooting range, a full catering kitchen and bar with a teppanyaki dining area, a lounge area and formal dining room/boardroom, a game room, golf simulator, and an indoor field-house with tennis/pickle-ball/basketball.

Outside, there is a trout-stocked pond, a full-sized outdoor turf field, a large patio, a hot tub, and a playground. In addition, there are miles of groomed trails for hiking, biking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling all with direct access to the White River National Forests. An on-property yurt completes the outdoor experience.

Situated west of Denver, Casteel Creek is ideally located in Edwards, Vail Valley, Colorado. The Vail Valley offers a perfect blend of small-town charm and world-class recreation, making it one of the premier destinations in the state. Residents have access to a plethora of outdoor activities as well as a vibrant shopping and dining scene, ranging from casual favorites to fine dining experiences. During the summer months, residents can enjoy activities such as floating or rafting down the Eagle River, hiking the extensive trail network spanning thousands of miles, or golfing at one of the ten nearby world-class golf courses. In winter, residents can partake in snow sports right in their own backyard, including snowmobiling or cross-country skiing. The renowned Vail Resort and Beaver Creek Resort are only 22 and 15 miles from Casteel Creek, respectively. With its proximity to major hubs, the property is conveniently located 140 miles from Denver Airport, 30 miles from the Vail Jet Center and Eagle County Regional Airport, and 96 miles from Aspen, making it an ideal choice for an owner who is frequently on the move.

