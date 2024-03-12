DIGITAL and Swift Medical Announce Pioneering Co-Investment in AI for Enhanced Wound Care
Partnerships such as these are how we can continue to build on Canada’s global reputation for AI R&D while focusing on advancing global commercial pathways for Canadian companies.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital wound care management leader Swift Medical is announcing a strategic co-investment from DIGITAL, Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies, as a landmark move to push the boundaries of healthcare innovation. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the way wound care is delivered, utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to forge significant advancements in patient outcomes and equity in treatment.
The partnership will focus on the deployment of Swift Medical's cutting-edge AI technologies designed to standardize and improve wound care. Central to this initiative are three innovative tools: SmartTissue™, AutoDepth™ and HealingIndex™. These technologies promise to transform patient care by offering better wound evaluations, reducing variability in treatment approaches and identifying risks more accurately.
The total project investment stands at $9 million, with DIGITAL co-investing $4.5M alongside the project partners. This co-investment will expedite the adoption and commercialization of Swift Medical's AI technologies, setting a new standard for precision and fairness in wound care. The consortium partners supporting this project underscore a shared commitment to trust, transparency and fairness in AI, with a particular focus on ensuring equitable care across all demographics.
Swift Medical's approach is backed by compelling evidence, demonstrating that their technology can lead to 37% faster wound healing1 and a 39% increase in accuracy when measuring wounds on darker skin tones2. These tools are a testament to Swift's dedication to delivering technology that not only works but works equitably.
“DIGITAL is excited to build upon the over 5 years of investments we’ve made in applied AI with this latest announcement,” said Nadia Shaikh-Naeem, Vice President of Programs at DIGITAL. “We continue to be proud to co-invest alongside innovators like Swift Medical, in collaboration with partners like Giishkaandago'Ikwe Health Services; Brightshores Health System; and the University of Northern British Columbia’s Centre for Technology Adoption for Aging in the North to deploy Swift Medical’s enhanced wound care solution within urban, rural and Indigenous communities. Partnerships such as these are how we can continue to build on Canada’s global reputation for AI R&D while focusing on advancing global commercial pathways for Canadian companies.”
DIGITAL’s co-investment in this project is supported through the Technology Commercialization stream within their specialized Horizon AI program: DIGITAL’s national program that seeks to capture Canada’s economic potential for applied AI. With additional program streams focused on emerging market opportunities and talent development, the Technology Commercialization stream co-invests alongside Canadian industry and academia in AI projects that support the resiliency and sustainability of health care systems and advance health care in ways that support healthy living, accessibility and delivering positive outcomes.
The project will be validated through a consortium of partners, including Giishkaandago'Ikwe Health Services, Brightshores Health System and the University of Northern British Columbia’s Centre for Technology Adoption for Aging in the North, in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada.
About Swift Medical
Swift Medical is the global leader in digital wound care. They are headquartered in Toronto, with operations expanding across the U.S. and Canada. Swift’s mission is to make high quality care accessible to those who need it most through the power of AI and technology. They are the trusted wound care technology partner of more than 4,000 healthcare facilities in North America across the continuum of care with over 20,000 clinical users. More than 20 million wound images and 40 million assessments have been captured through the app, which has empowered healthcare providers to deliver standardized, accessible, and equitable wound care for every patient – with advanced, high-precision imaging, compliant documentation, and clinical analytics and remote care. To learn more about Swift Medical, visit www.swiftmedical.com.
About DIGITAL
DIGITAL, Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies, grows Canadian businesses through the development, adoption and deployment of Canadian-made technologies and by working with industry to develop a digitally skilled workforce to positively impact lives across our country. We bring together businesses, academia, community and government agencies to solve some of industry and society’s biggest challenges – better and faster than any single organization can do on its own. Through a powerful model that combines cross-sector collaboration, Canadian IP creation and results-based co-investment, we unlock the potential of Canadian industry to lead and succeed in the digital world. Ahead of the curve starts here. For more information, visit www.digitalsupercluster.ca.
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated future developments. The actual outcomes may vary based on market and operational conditions.
1 Mohammed, H. T., Mannion, D., Cassata, A., & Fraser, R. D. J. (2024). Trends in Pressure Injury Prevalence Rates and Average Days to Healing Associated With Adoption of a Comprehensive Wound Care Program and Technology in Skilled Nursing Facilities in the United States. Wounds, 36(1).
2 Alonso, M. C., Mohammed, H. T., Fraser, R. D., Garcia, J. L. R., & Mannion, D. (2023). Comparison of Wound Surface Area Measurements Obtained Using Clinically Validated Artificial Intelligence-Based Technology Versus Manual Methods and the Effect of Measurement Method on Debridement Code Reimbursement Cost. 35(10).
Cerys Cook
Swift Medical
+1 647-268-7168
cerys.cook@swiftmedical.com