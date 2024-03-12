Speech Plus Center in Kuwait Earns Certified Autism Center™ Status from IBCCES, Advancing Autism Support in the Region

Speech Plus Center in Kuwait has been recognized by IBCCES as a Certified Autism Center™, a significant step forward in improving autism support in the region.

HAWALLY, KUWAIT, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) is proud to announce that the Speech Plus Center in Kuwait has been awarded the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This is a significant achievement and a great step forward in the field of autism support in Kuwait and signifies the center's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care for autistic individuals and their families.

To achieve the certification, Speech Plus Center had to meet IBCCES' criteria, which included having at least 80% of their staff complete specialized autism training and maintaining a commitment to ongoing training. By meeting these requirements, Speech Plus Center has demonstrated its dedication to providing high-quality autism support services.

"It is with great honor that we announce Speech Plus Center is now a Certified Autism Center™. We lead the way in providing the highest quality services for children with autism and those with developmental delays. Our service providers are highly qualified and trained therapists, dedicated to changing the world around us every day by positively impacting the lives of children and their families," says Eman ElAyoub, co-founder of the center.

Located in Andalous Mall, Hawally, Speech Plus Center is committed to providing a range of services to support children with various needs and their families. Their extensive list of services includes applied behavioral analysis, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, educational consultations, psychological consultations and behavioral consultations.

Recognizing the unique needs of children with sensory disorders, Speech Plus Center has designed a dedicated sensory room equipped with various sensory tools. This rich environment, filled with lights, colors, sounds, and toys, provides a safe space for children with sensory disorders to learn and thrive.

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman says, “Speech Plus Center's dedication to achieving the Certified Autism Center™ designation demonstrates its strong commitment to providing an inclusive and supportive environment for autistic individuals. IBCCES hopes that Speech Plus Center's certification will serve as a model for other organizations in Kuwait, encouraging them to embrace inclusivity and support for autistic individuals.”

IBCCES has been an industry leader for over 20 years in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, health care, and corporate professionals around the globe. The organization provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Speech Plus Center Kuwait

Speech Plus Center is a dedicated facility located in Andalous Mall, Hawally that provides a range of specialized services to support children with special needs and their families, such as applied behavioral analysis, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, and educational, psychological and behavioral consultations.