Road closure / Interstate 89 south / Williston area

Both southbound lanes of Interstate 89 are blocked by sideways tractor-trailer. This is just south of the Williston rest area, between Exit 12 (Williston) and Exit 11 (Richmond). There is no current estimate on the duration of the closure.

Updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.