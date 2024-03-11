RE: Road closed / Symonds Mill Rd in Elmore

Symonds Mill Road has reopened.

Symonds Mill Road, near Ward Rd, in Elmore is closed due to a vehicle crash. There is no current estimate on the duration of the closure.

Specific details on the crash are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.