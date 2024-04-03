Revol One Financial™ Poised to Revolutionize the Fixed Annuity Insurance Industry

Cindy Reed, Chief Executive Officer, Revol One Financial Mark Zesbaugh, Executive Chairman, Revol One Financial

Revol One Financial is poised to disrupt the fixed annuity insurance industry.

We're not just disrupting the norm – we're revolutionizing industry expectations.” — Cindy Reed, Chief Executive Officer

URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revol One Financial is poised to disrupt the fixed annuity insurance industry as it prepares to launch in Q2, 2024 with a strategic emphasis on cultivating personalized strategic distribution relationships, speed to market, innovative product development, and a Revol One Customer Care team dedicated to enhancing the distribution and customer experience. Set to redefine industry norms, Revol One Financial intentionally built a streamlined, speed-driven technology platform to adeptly navigate and solve the industry’s pain points.

Revolting Against the Ordinary

Revol One Financial will make its market entry with three products boasting unique features, followed quickly by an additional three products in Q2, 2024. Mark Zesbaugh, the visionary Executive Chairman of Revol One Financial emphasizes the company’s commitment to innovation: “We've seen the status quo, and frankly, it's not cutting it. At Revol One Financial, we are revolutionizing the playbook. Our tech-driven platform is all about speed and agility – we're delivering products faster to provide financial professionals and distributors with the products and tools they need to meet market demands and better serve their customers."

“It’s not just what we are bringing to the market, it’s how!” states Cindy Reed, Chief Executive Officer at Revol One Financial. With a leadership team boasting over 200 years of combined experience, Reed has personally addressed industry pain points, and established a technology infrastructure supporting comprehensive, personalized service experiences. "We're not just disrupting the norm – we're revolutionizing industry expectations," asserts Reed. "I’ve experienced firsthand the challenges financial professionals face. Revol One Financial simplifies business operations. We’re nimble, allowing us to meet market demands swiftly while remaining customer centric."

About Revol One Financial

Revol One Financial is the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Founded in 1980, Revol One Financial is a Michigan-domiciled life insurance company with insurance licenses in 49 states. With its innovative approach, Revol One Financial is positioned to become a driving force in the insurance industry. Revol One Financial administrative offices are in Urbandale, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.RevolOneFinancial.com.

“AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to Revol One Insurance Company (Revol One Financial) (Spring Lake, MI, with administrative offices in Urbandale, IA.) The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Revol One Financial’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.” Source: AM Best