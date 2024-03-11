Celebrating Southern Lifestyle: Palmetto Moon's 10th Tennessee Store Opening
Join Palmetto Moon's Grand Opening Weekend Celebration at Bristol’s The Pinnacle on April 6th, 2024BRISTOL, TENNESSEE, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palmetto Moon, the ultimate Southern lifestyle retailer, is set to unveil its newest store in Tennessee on April 6th, 2024. Located at The Pinnacle (562 Pinnacle Pkwy, Suite 502) in the heart of Bristol, this store opening marks a significant milestone as Palmetto Moon's 10th location in the Volunteer State. This new location is easily accessible right off of I-81, Exit 74B, and serves as a one-stop shop for fashion, apparel, gifts, home goods, shoes, accessories, collegiate gear, drinkware, and more for the Southern at heart.
Palmetto Moon invites the Bristol community to join the Grand Opening Weekend Celebration from Saturday, April 6th through Sunday, April 7th. To celebrate, the first 200 attendees on each day will receive a custom 20 oz. YETI Tumbler with a qualifying $50 purchase (while supplies last). Additionally, visitors signing up for the Palmetto Moon Perks Loyalty Program during the weekend have the opportunity to win 1,000 Perks Points ($75 reward)!
On Saturday, April 6th, shoppers can enjoy family-friendly activities including:
- A custom YETI 20 oz. Tumbler (with a qualifying $50 purchase) for the first 200 shoppers
- Hourly grand prizes from popular brands like YETI and Swig from 10am-2pm
- Spin-to-Win prizes every 20 minutes
- Live music and a DJ
- Complimentary sweet treats from Sugar Cookie MoMster
Full details on Palmetto Moon’s Grand Opening Celebration, including a timeline of events, can be found by visiting the brand’s official Facebook event page, at https://fb.me/e/2P2QhWJqu.
"We're thrilled about Palmetto Moon's expansion, from our humble beginnings as a kiosk in Charleston, South Carolina, to now 44 stores across seven states,” states John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Moon. “Bristol’s charming small-town essence and destination for NASCAR enthusiasts perfectly aligns with our fun, energetic atmosphere and locally inspired shopping experience. With Bristol’s city limits extending into Virginia, we are thrilled at the prospect of expanding beyond our current footprint.
The new 7,500-square-foot Bristol store boasts a showcase of carefully curated popular brands, including YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy Outfitters, Vineyard Vines, Chubbies, Old Row, and Stanley. It also features Palmetto Moon's exclusive products, custom University of Tennessee collegiate gear, and gifts designed specifically for Tennessee shoppers.
"Bristol, we're over the moon to join your community! The rich history of this city, from its role as the birthplace of country music to being home of the Speedway, truly resonates with us," expresses Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager at Palmetto Moon. “We're confident our wide range of products will resonate with Bristol's robust outdoor lifestyle. We extend a heartfelt thank you to our loyal customers in Tennessee for their ongoing support as we embark on this exciting expansion into Bristol."
Palmetto Moon is a rapidly growing Southern retailer known for its relentless focus on customer service and its dedication to sharing the Southern lifestyle. With the addition of Bristol as its 10th location in Tennessee, Palmetto Moon now proudly boasts 44 stores across the Southeast. Hand-picking a showcase of top brands alongside emerging makers, Palmetto Moon offers gifts tailored to each community it serves. Learn more at http://www.palmettomoononline.com/.
###
Palmetto Moon, based in Charleston, South Carolina, is a rapidly growing specialty apparel, accessories, home, and gifts retailer celebrating the Southern lifestyle. Palmetto Moon is a fun, energetic company with a relentless focus on customer service. The stores carry countless affordable gifts and a wide selection of collegiate gear and lifestyle brands including YETI, Simply Southern, Hey Dude, Bogg Bag, Southern Marsh, Vineyard Vines, Chubbies, Patagonia, Local Boy Outfitters, Free People, Old Row, Costa, Columbia, Kan Can, Rainbow Sandals, Reef, Brumate, Mud Pie, and many more.
Palmetto Moon currently operates 44 locations throughout the Southeast in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Shop online at www.palmettomoononline.com.
Lissy Shortall
Squeeze Marketing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok