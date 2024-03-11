$77,663 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow to a combined $1.2 billion

JACKSON, MISS. – One lucky lottery player matched all five numbers in the Friday, March 8, Mississippi Match 5 drawing to win the jackpot worth $77,663.

The player purchased the ticket from Robin Food Mart in McComb. The jackpot for tonight’s drawing is an estimated $54,000.

Jackpot Update

With no one hitting the Powerball® or Mega Millions® jackpots over the weekend, the combined amounts now total more than $1.2 billion. The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $532 million, with an estimated cash value of $260.1 million. The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday, March 12, is an estimated $735 million, with an estimated cash value of $356.7 million. The jackpot was last hit December 8 and worth $394 million.

