BlackFin Group Welcomes Argyle as Preferred Partner
National consultancy adds Argyle to its list of recommended bank and mortgage software providers
We understand why so many banks, mortgage lenders and servicers turn to BlackFin group for help identifying partners they can rely on, we are proud to be recognized as BlackFin’s Preferred Partner.”ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the banking and mortgage industries, announced today that it has added Argyle to its exclusive Preferred Partners program. Vetted by an independent team of industry experts with more than 150 years of experience in financial services, Preferred Partners are peer-recommended by BlackFin Group for their proven ability to help banks, lenders and mortgage servicers achieve their business goals.
— John Hardesty, General Manager, Argyle’s Mortgage Division
Argyle, the fastest-growing and highest-converting automated income and employment verification platform in the United States, empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, verify income and employment and qualify for Day 1 Certainty®—all at 60-80% less cost.
“Choosing the right technology partner is always challenging, especially in the financial services sector where the regulatory stakes are high and the customer experience is mission-critical,” said John Hardesty, General Manager of Argyle’s mortgage division. “We understand why so many banks, mortgage lenders and servicers turn to BlackFin group for help identifying partners they can rely on, and we are proud to be recognized as BlackFin’s recommended provider of income and employment verification.”
“BlackFin is excited to welcome Argyle as our newest Preferred Partner,” said BlackFin CEO Keith Kemph. “Argyle consistently demonstrates the high standards that our program represents with its best-in-class verification services that save lenders money while delivering superior levels of customer service and product quality. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and introducing Argyle to our clients.”
About Argyle
Founded in 2018, Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source access to in-come and employment data. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® validation service, a component of Day 1 Cer-tainty®, Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers’ ability to pay and reduce repurchase risk—all at 60-80% less cost. Argyle’s commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr, and Rockefeller Asset Management. For more information on Argyle’s industry-leading platform, please visit https://argyle.com/.
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is an umbrella of services that specializes in the financial services industry. BlackFin is where national, regional, and community-banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage bankers turn for trusted consulting experts, services, and insights. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
