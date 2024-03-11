Virtue Solar’s 25-Year Service Warranty Raises the Bar in Virginia

Solar panel maintenance warranty considered one of the strongest in the industry.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Virginia’s top-rated local solar provider, Virtue Solar, recently announced it would offer a 25-year service warranty to run in conjunction with its existing 25-year warranties on solar panels, racking, and microinverters. This coverage is considered one of the strongest warranties in the industry, ensuring that solar panel systems perform as intended for the life of the system.

While several of Virtue Solar’s competitors offer 25-year warranties on equipment or components, it is uncommon to offer such a duration for maintenance and servicing.

“Our customers come to us because they’ve done their homework,” states company founder Matt Powers. “They know we offer outstanding quality and value. But this warranty helps give them total peace of mind when they purchase a solar system with us that it will be reliable.”

Headquartered in Charlottesville, Virtue Solar has designed and installed quality commercial and residential solar systems across the state since 2015.

Virtue’s superior installation practices and exceptional customer satisfaction scores have been noted in several recent achievements:

-Virtue Solar’s promotion to the exclusive Gold Installer tier by Enphase Energy.

-Virtue Solar’s certification as an approved Powerwall Installer by Tesla (making it the only active local solar installation company in the Charlottesville area to achieve such a status).

-Virtue Solar’s promotion to “REC Certified Solar Professional” installer by international solar panel leader REC Solar Holdings AS.

To learn more about this 25-year coverage offering, please visit Virtue Solar’s Service Warranty webpage.

About Virtue Solar:

Established in 2015, Virtue Solar is a Central Virginia-based, owner-operated solar installation company specializing in both residential solar and commercial solar projects. Virtue is an AES Certified, Class A Contractor that has installed over 3,500 kW of solar systems and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.