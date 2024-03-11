HCM City gets new Malaysian restaurant

VIETNAM, March 11 -

HCM CITY — Lesung, a restaurant serving Malaysian cuisine, opened in HCM City on March 9.

Lesung, named after the Malay mortar and pestle (batu lesung), is founded by Chef Eden Daus along with his university Vietnamese friend Tommy.

“More than just a culinary establishment, Lesung serves as a bridge connecting Vietnamese and Malaysian cultures through delicious, home-style food,” Eden said.

It sources some of its ingredients from Malaysia, including the unique milo, to ensure authenticity, he added.

Speaking at the opening of the restaurant, the Malaysian consul general in HCM City, Firdauz Othman, said through various initiatives and events, such as the collaboration with Lesung restaurant, he wants to promote cultural understanding and exchanges between Malaysia and Viet Nam.

“We hope to arouse the interest of Vietnamese people and encourage them to explore Malaysia further.”

Nor Hayati Zainuddin, director of the Malaysia Tourism Board, said Lesung celebrates the beauty of Malaysia through its diverse tastes, aromas and traditions.

“We aim to showcase the colours of Malaysia and now Vietnamese can taste Malaysian culinary delights right here in HCM City.”

The restaurant is at 72/1 Trần Quốc Toản Street, District 3. — VNS