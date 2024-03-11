JICA highlights its noteworthy projects in VN

VIETNAM, March 11 -

HCM CITY — The Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA), the Japanese government arm that disburses ODA loans, has been funding numerous projects in various sectors in Việt Nam.

At the recent 9th Japan Việt Nam Festival held in 23/9 Park in HCM City’s District 1, it publicised several of its projects in education, water environment, rural development, and tourism.

They include the expansion of the Bình Hưng Wastewater Treatment Plant in HCM City's Bình Chánh District in 2023 using loans from JICA, which prevents industrial and household wastewater from entering canals, thus improving the water environment.

Wastewater collection for treatment at the plant was improved in districts 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, and Bình Chánh.

Its capacity was improved to 469,000cu.m per day, an increase of 328,000 cu.m.

This also eliminated the flooding problem in District 8’s Mễ Cốc Wharf, helping reduce flooding in districts 5, 6, 10, and 11 during high tides.

The second is a project to build mechanisms to sustainably develop the handicrafts sector in Quảng Nam Province’s mountainous rural regions.

It is being carried out from 2021 to 2026 as part of JICA Partnership Programme by Japan’s Foundation for International Development/Relief and Quảng Nam Province.

​It aims to improve the livelihoods of ethnic minorities, there by facilitating handicrafts production using local resources and enabling sustainable tourism by preserving and leveraging local cultures and traditions.

A third project involves the recruitment of Japanese volunteers to introduce the tourism potential of Cần Thơ, Đà Lạt and Đà Nẵng cities as part of JICA’s Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers programme.

Japanese volunteers are dispatched to developing countries to contribute their skills and experience, thus strengthening Japan’s partnership with those countries.

Shota Kamiji, a JICA volunteer working in Cần Thơ City, said the programme trains volunteers in the language and customs of the country they are being sent to before sending them there for two years.

At the Cần Thơ Tourism Development Centre, he is tasked with researching the city’s tourism spots, culture and history to promote tourism through social media and the centre’s website in English and Japanese.

He also takes part in organising events.

He said locals are very friendly and the city has plenty of attractive tourist destinations, but since Cần Thơ is not well-known among Japanese tourists, he is focusing on changing that.

JICA is also investing in the Việt Nam Japan University to enhance its education, research and management quality.

The university was established 10 years ago, and now has around 700 undergraduate and post graduate students.

The Japan Việt Nam Festival celebrates the strong bilateral relationship and promotes cultural exchanges between the two countries.

It was also the closing event of the 50th anniversary celebrations for the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Việt Nam. VNS