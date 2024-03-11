Submit Release
New MDC booklets on hunting, trapping, and fishing available this month

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters, trappers, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts they can get free copies of its updated booklets beginning in mid-March on 2024 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information, Summary of Missouri Hunting and Trapping Regulations, and Summary of Missouri Fishing Regulations at MDC regional offices, MDC nature centers, and other places where permits are sold.

View booklet information online at mdc.mo.gov using the search tool at the top of the homepage.

The handy booklets have information on related permits, seasons, species, regulations, limits, conservation areas, sunrise and sunset tables, and more.

Learn more about hunting and trapping in Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping.

Learn more about fishing in Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/fishing.

