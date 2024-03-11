Herbal medicinal product: Symphyti radixArray, F: Assessment finalised

The HMPC conclusions on the use of comfrey root medicines for the relief of symptoms of minor sprains and bruises are based on their 'traditional use' in these conditions. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC considered the well documented use of comfrey root for the relief of symptoms of minor sprains and bruises. The HMPC also noted 4 clinical studies carried out with a different comfrey preparation (not covered by this summary). These studies suggested a reduction in swelling and pain in patients using this herbal preparation for sprains and bruises. However, since the exact composition of the herbal preparation used in these studies is not known, these data were not taken into account and the HMPC conclusions on the use of comfrey root medicines are based on their long-standing use.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report.