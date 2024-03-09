FHP Seeks Help to Locate Vehicle Involved in Road Rage Incident That Seriously Injured a Motorcyclist

March 9, 2024

~Suspect vehicle is a 2020 silver or grey Honda Civic last seen on I-75 in Sumter County~

TAMPA, Fla.- In the early morning hours of March 8th, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers responded to the area of northbound I-75 in Sumter County, where a motorcyclist was intentionally rammed by a silver or grey 2020 Honda Civic.

The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old Leesburg man, was transported to an area hospital with severe injuries following the incident, which occurred near the 319-mile marker. The motorcyclist had passed a commercial vehicle on the outside shoulder while the Honda passed in the center lane.

Once the two vehicles had passed the commercial vehicle, the driver of the Honda suddenly steered to the outside shoulder and intentionally rammed the motorcycle. The impact caused the motorcyclist to overturn several times into the wood line parallel to the roadway. The driver of the Honda fled the area.

Vehicle parts found at the incident’s scene indicated the suspect vehicle’s make and model. However, there is currently no description of the suspect driver. Watch the video here.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

