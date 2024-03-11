ANY.RUN Sandbox Integrates with OpenCTI Platform to Streamline Threat Intelligence Collection

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of a dynamic malware analysis sandbox, introduces its integration with OpenCTI, an open-source Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) platform.

ANY.RUN's integration with OpenCTI gives security professionals a powerful combination of dynamic malware analysis and centralized threat analytics management.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

· 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: Security analysts can seamlessly leverage ANY.RUN's dynamic malware analysis capabilities on the OpenCTI platform, enabling swift and comprehensive threat analysis.

· 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: By consolidating threat intelligence from various sources, including ANY.RUN's dynamic analysis reports, OpenCTI offers enhanced visibility into emerging threats, enabling proactive threat mitigation strategies.

· 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The integration facilitates seamless collaboration among security teams by centralizing threat intelligence and analysis data within a unified platform, fostering more efficient incident response and threat hunting workflows.

· 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Organizations can scale their security operations effectively by harnessing the combined capabilities of ANY.RUN and OpenCTI to identify, analyze, and respond to cyber threats rapidly.

The integration between ANY.RUN and OpenCTI underscores both organizations' commitment to advancing cybersecurity capabilities and fostering collaboration within the security community. Together, they strive to provide security professionals with the resources they need to effectively mitigate risk and protect against evolving cyber threats.

For more information about ANY.RUN integration with OpenCTI, read this blog post.