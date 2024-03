ANY.RUN Sandbox Integrates with OpenCTI Platform to Streamline Threat Intelligence Collection

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of a dynamic malware analysis sandbox, introduces its integration with OpenCTI, an open-source Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) platform.

ANY.RUN's integration with OpenCTI gives security professionals a powerful combination of dynamic malware analysis and centralized threat analytics management.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:

ยท ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฆ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ ๐“๐ก๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ: Security analysts can seamlessly leverage ANY.RUN's dynamic malware analysis capabilities on the OpenCTI platform, enabling swift and comprehensive threat analysis.

ยท ๐„๐ง๐ก๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ ๐“๐ก๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ ๐•๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ: By consolidating threat intelligence from various sources, including ANY.RUN's dynamic analysis reports, OpenCTI offers enhanced visibility into emerging threats, enabling proactive threat mitigation strategies.

ยท ๐„๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐š๐›๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: The integration facilitates seamless collaboration among security teams by centralizing threat intelligence and analysis data within a unified platform, fostering more efficient incident response and threat hunting workflows.

ยท ๐’๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ: Organizations can scale their security operations effectively by harnessing the combined capabilities of ANY.RUN and OpenCTI to identify, analyze, and respond to cyber threats rapidly.

The integration between ANY.RUN and OpenCTI underscores both organizations' commitment to advancing cybersecurity capabilities and fostering collaboration within the security community. Together, they strive to provide security professionals with the resources they need to effectively mitigate risk and protect against evolving cyber threats.

