ANY.RUN Releases Connectors for OpenCTI to Drive SOC Performance for Faster Response

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, announced powerful interoperability with Filigran’s OpenCTI platform. The connectors are designed to transform Security Operations Centers (SOCs) for maximum performance, enabling teams to boost efficiency, significantly cut response times, and act with better confidence without needing to replace existing tools.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐎𝐂 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐂𝐓𝐈

ANY.RUN now offers dedicated OpenCTI connectors for its main products, allowing SOC teams to seamlessly integrate them with their existing security stacks. The key offerings include:

• 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗯𝗼𝘅: Automate analysis of suspicious files and URLs to understand their threat level, TTPs, and collect IOCs.

• 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗟𝗼𝗼𝗸𝘂𝗽: Enrich observables with threat context based on fresh live attack data.

• 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗙𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘀: Stay updated on the active threats with filtered, actionable network IOCs from the latest malware samples.

These connectors ensure that accurate threat information is accessible in just a few clicks, significantly boosting SOC effectiveness.

Read more about the connectors on ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍'𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲

The interoperability of ANY.RUN with OpenCTI delivers significant user and business value, driving measurable performance gains across the SOC. These benefits include:

• 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 by eliminating the need for custom development and allowing analysts to focus on critical threats.

• 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗢𝗖 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 through streamlined triage, investigation, and escalation for Tier 1 and Tier 2 analysts.

• 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗿𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗮𝘀𝗸𝘀, preventing analyst burnout.

• 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁 (𝗠𝗧𝗧𝗗) 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗱 (𝗠𝗧𝗧𝗥), enhancing overall SOC metrics. The Interactive Sandbox specifically contributes to shorter MTTR with fast identification and detailed reports.

• 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗢𝗜 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗲𝘅𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀 by extending OpenCTI’s capabilities with behavioral analysis and contextual enrichment without additional infrastructure.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

Trusted by over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals and 15,000+ organizations in finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and other critical industries, ANY.RUN empowers security teams to investigate threats faster and with greater accuracy. Its Interactive Sandbox accelerates incident response by allowing real-time analysis of suspicious files, observing behavior as it unfolds, and enabling confident, well-informed decisions. ANY.RUN’s Threat Intelligence Lookup and Threat Intelligence Feeds strengthen detection by providing the essential context teams need to anticipate and stop today’s most advanced attacks.

