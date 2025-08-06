ANY.RUN Reveals PyLangGhost RAT: Emerging Data Stealer from Lazarus Group Targeting Finance and Technology

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has uncovered new details about PyLangGhost RAT, a sophisticated Python-based remote access trojan linked to the Lazarus Group’s Famous Chollima subgroup. Delivered through an innovative “ClickFix” social engineering tactic, PyLangGhost RAT targets the technology, finance, and cryptocurrency sectors.

𝐀 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭

PyLangGhost RAT is deployed in carefully planned operations rather than mass attacks. Using fake job interviews as a lure, attackers convince victims to run what appears to be a simple “fix” for a fake camera or microphone error. In reality, this action installs a remote access tool disguised as a legitimate Python application.

Once active, PyLangGhost RAT enables attackers to:

· 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 and compromise cryptocurrency wallets.

· 𝗘𝘅𝗳𝗶𝗹𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮, including intellectual property, customer records, and strategic documents.

· 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗿𝘂𝗽𝘁 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 by maintaining persistent access and deploying additional payloads.

· 𝗨𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 if the breach becomes public, especially due to its state-sponsored origin.

· 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝘀 under regulations like GDPR and CCPA.

Given its low detection rate and highly targeted approach, PyLangGhost RAT can remain inside a network for extended periods, increasing both the scope and cost of an incident.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬

· 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘀: Executives, developers, and high-value personnel in finance, technology, and cryptocurrency.

· 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗸𝘀: Financial theft, regulatory penalties, operational downtime, and long-term reputational damage.

· 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲: Often bypasses traditional antivirus tools; behavior-based analysis significantly shortens detection and response times.

Discover how PyLangGhost RAT infiltrates organizations and how early detection can reduce financial, operational, and reputational risk by visiting the ANY.RUN blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions used by 15,000+ companies worldwide. Its suite enables real-time analysis of files, links, and advanced threats, helping SOC teams, CERTs, and malware researchers detect, investigate, and respond to cyber incidents faster and with greater confidence.

