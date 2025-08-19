ANY.RUN Analysts Uncover New Phishing-as-a-Service Framework Salty 2FA Targeting Global Enterprises

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has uncovered Salty 2FA, a newly emerging Phishing-as-a-Service (PhaaS) framework capable of bypassing multiple forms of two-factor authentication (2FA).

With its ability to automate large-scale phishing campaigns and evade traditional detection, Salty 2FA represents a significant new threat to enterprise security. Early findings show the framework is already in use against major organizations worldwide, highlighting the need for stronger behavioral-based defenses.

𝐀 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬

ANY.RUN analysts have identified Salty 2FA targeting organizations across key industries, including finance, telecom, energy, consulting, logistics, and government. High-profile victims include multinational corporations, banks, universities, and public sector institutions.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀:

· 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀:Salty 2FA uses advanced infrastructure, making it harder for companies to detect and block.

· 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗲: By intercepting push notifications, SMS codes, and voice call verifications, attackers can bypass the multi-factor authentication many enterprises depend on.

· 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲: Campaigns have already been observed against organizations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, underscoring the cross-border nature of this threat.

For the full analysis and guidance on how to detect similar threats, visit the ANY.RUN Blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, trusted by more than 500,000 security professionals and 15,000 organizations worldwide. It enables SOC teams, threat researchers, and enterprises to analyze suspicious files and links in real time, uncover hidden behaviors, and strengthen defenses with actionable intelligence.

