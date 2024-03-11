POINT.ME and American Express Launch Custom Experience for the American Express Membership Rewards® Program
Today, point.me, the points and travel reward search platform, announces a partnership with American Express to help eligible Card Members easily search reward flight options that they can redeem and transfer with American Express Membership Rewards® points.
POINT.ME simplifies reward travel search and booking by making it easy to search for great reward flight options using points without being a points expert. The new complimentary service, ‘point.me for Membership Rewards® points,’ will offer a suite of features to help eligible Card Members find reward flight options with Membership Rewards® points at participating airlines (and their alliance partners). It will allow Card Members to compare reward flight options across 150+ airlines and access step-by-step booking instructions.
“We’re ecstatic to be connecting with American Express Card Members through ‘point.me for Membership Rewards® points’,” Adam Morvitz, CEO of point.me offered. “This partnership provides American Express Card Members with an easy way to search and compare the incredible airline loyalty transfer options offered through their Membership Rewards® Program. It will help them find the best way to travel – from first and business class seats to dream trips for the entire family.”
“Whether traveling for business or planning a family vacation, we hope to create an easier, streamlined way for Card Members to plan their travels and make the most of their Membership,” said Anthony Cirri, Executive Vice President of U.S. Consumer Product Management and Lending.
Card Members can access ‘point.me for Membership Rewards® points’ by visiting point.me/amex (terms apply).
ABOUT POINT.ME
POINT.ME is a first of its kind award travel discovery tool and points concierge service. It provides travelers with a better way of comparing and booking flights with points - sharing real-time results from over 150 airlines, 30+ reward programs and all major credit card rewards programs. POINT.ME’s points and travel rewards search platform aims to democratize the rewards space by helping travelers redeem their points for flights with ease and transparency. POINT.ME Members also have access to point concierges, alerts, and the unique ‘Explore’ tool, which allows them to fulfill their travel aspirations and search for rewards flights by interest or destination.
ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS
American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, threads.net/@americanexpress, tiktok.com/@americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.
Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.
