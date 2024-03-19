Contracts 365 Introduces a Comprehensive Learning Hub in Its New Resource Center
NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contracts 365, Inc., the industry leader in contract lifecycle management software for organizations who run Microsoft 365, today announced the launch of its new Resource Center featuring a robust Learning Hub on its website, www.contract365.com.
The Learning Hub is strategically designed to empower contract professionals by providing them with valuable insights into Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), guiding them through the complexities of choosing a robust and effective CLM solution, and assisting in the selection of a vendor aligned to their organization’s industry-specific needs.
Russ Edelman, President & CEO of Contracts 365, Inc., highlighted the significance of the Learning Hub, saying, “Contracts 365 is more than just a software provider. We are committed to empowering our users with knowledge. The Learning Hub within our website’s new Resource Center is a testament to this commitment, offering a wealth of information to guide contract professionals on their journey to more efficient and effective contract management.”
The landscape of CLM vendors and solutions is complex, and navigating it can be difficult. Contracts 365 is committed to making the journey as smooth as possible—and even enjoyable. The Learning Hub, a focal point of the new Resource Center, serves as a go-to repository of expert guidance and educational resources. It equips contract professionals with a deeper understanding of contract management and provides them with the knowledge to make better, more well-informed decisions.
Contracts 365’s new Learning Hub features insightful eBooks organized around the CLM software buyer’s journey:
1. Getting Started with Contract Lifecycle Management: Learn what it is, why it matters, and how to plan your CLM roadmap.
2. Exploring AI and Contract Management: Understand how Generative AI is transforming contract management; explore the facts, the folly, and the future of CLM.
3. Making your Contract Lifecycle Management System Purchase: Understand how to make a business case for a CLM system, how to calculate Return on Investment (ROI) and more.
4. How to Best Implement & Adopt your New Contract Management Software: Learn what it takes to onboard your team and ensure your new CLM system gets utilized to its fullest.
The Learning Hub can be found within Contracts 365's newly launched Resource Center: (https://www.contracts365.com/contract-management-software-resource-hub). Here, visitors can explore a variety of educational materials, including articles, guides, customer success stories, informative blogs, and webinars - all aimed at enhancing their understanding of how contracts work as well as Contracts 365’s unique approach to contract lifecycle management.
About Contracts 365®, Inc.
Contracts 365 is powerful contract lifecycle management software purpose-built for Microsoft 365 customers. Our intuitive, cloud-based CLM software leverages our customers’ strategic investment in Microsoft applications, architecture, and security to give them unparalleled control of their private contracts and data. With world-class implementation and support of industry-specific contract management solutions, Contracts 365 helps you discover the power of your contracts, every day. Learn More at www.contracts365.com.
