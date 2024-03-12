New Jersey Orthodontist Announces New Basking Ridge Office Remodel
Dr. Kenneth Banasiak unveils an updated remodel for the Basking Ridge office of Banasiak & Nettune Orthodontic Associates.BASKING RIDGE, NJ, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kenneth Banasiak, a board-certified orthodontist in New Jersey, and the team at Banasiak & Nettune Orthodontic Associates are happy to announce the remodel of their Basking Ridge office. According to Dr. Banasiak: “It's a state-of-the-art facility now as far as what [the remodel] has done. It really is.” He notes that, while the practice has had a few “facelifts” over the years, they wanted to give it a more thorough upgrade and a comprehensive, wall to wall renovation.
The latest additions to the office include two consultation rooms, a coffee bar, and TV monitors. Additionally, new CBCT (cone beam computed tomography) and iTero® technologies available at the practice enable the team to provide incredibly detailed imagery of a patient’s oral structures, as well as precise digital teeth impressions for treatments such as Invisalign® and retainers after braces. Dr. Banasiak explains that these technologies add to the vast selection of advanced diagnostic and treatment modalities at the Basking Ridge office and make it one of the only fully “3-D” orthodontic practices in the area. Regarding how the office looked before the remodel, Dr. Banasiak says, “I don’t think the appearance reflected how advanced we are, so I wanted to make sure that we were on the same level as that.”
One of the highest priorities for the remodel was to create a comfortable experience and environment for the patient. Dr. Banasiak notes that, ultimately, he wanted the practice’s upgrades to reflect that commitment, along with a continued dedication to providing patients with the highest quality of care.
About Kenneth Banasiak, MD
Dr. Kenneth Banasiak is a board-certified orthodontist in Basking Ridge and Mendham, New Jersey who is focused on remaining at the forefront of his field. At his practice, Dr. Banasiak offers a variety of orthodontic services for children, adolescents, and adults — including traditional metal braces and Invisalign® Teen. Dr. Banasiak is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, a Diplomate with the American Board of Orthodontics, and a member of the American Dental Association. He has been recognized several times as a “Top Dentist” by New Jersey Monthly magazine. Dr. Banasiak is available for interview upon request.
