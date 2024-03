New Jersey Orthodontist Announces New Basking Ridge Office Remodel

Dr. Kenneth Banasiak unveils an updated remodel for the Basking Ridge office of Banasiak & Nettune Orthodontic Associates.

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, USA, March 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kenneth Banasiak, a board-certified orthodontist in New Jersey , and the team at Banasiak & Nettune Orthodontic Associates are happy to announce the remodel of their Basking Ridge office. According to Dr. Banasiak: “It's a state-of-the-art facility now as far as what [the remodel] has done. It really is.” He notes that, while the practice has had a few “facelifts” over the years, they wanted to give it a more thorough upgrade and a comprehensive, wall to wall renovation.The latest additions to the office include two consultation rooms, a coffee bar, and TV monitors. Additionally, new CBCT (cone beam computed tomography) and iTerotechnologies available at the practice enable the team to provide incredibly detailed imagery of a patient’s oral structures, as well as precise digital teeth impressions for treatments such as Invisalign and retainers after braces . Dr. Banasiak explains that these technologies add to the vast selection of advanced diagnostic and treatment modalities at the Basking Ridge office and make it one of the only fully “3-D” orthodontic practices in the area. Regarding how the office looked before the remodel, Dr. Banasiak says, “I don’t think the appearance reflected how advanced we are, so I wanted to make sure that we were on the same level as that.”One of the highest priorities for the remodel was to create a comfortable experience and environment for the patient. Dr. Banasiak notes that, ultimately, he wanted the practice’s upgrades to reflect that commitment, along with a continued dedication to providing patients with the highest quality of care.About Kenneth Banasiak, MDDr. Kenneth Banasiak is a board-certified orthodontist in Basking Ridge and Mendham, New Jersey who is focused on remaining at the forefront of his field. At his practice, Dr. Banasiak offers a variety of orthodontic services for children, adolescents, and adults — including traditional metal braces and InvisalignTeen. Dr. Banasiak is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, a Diplomate with the American Board of Orthodontics, and a member of the American Dental Association. He has been recognized several times as a “Top Dentist” by New Jersey Monthly magazine. Dr. Banasiak is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Banasiak and his practice, visit newjerseybraces.com and facebook.com/BanasiakNettuneOrthodonticAssociates.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.newjerseybraces.com/practice-news/new-jersey-orthodontist-announces-new-basking-ridge-office-remodel/ ###Banasiak & Nettune Orthodontic AssociatesBasking Ridge Office:65 S. Maple Ave.Basking Ridge, NJ 07920(908) 766-2444Mendham Office:18 E. Main St.Mendham, NJ 07945(973) 543-6644Rosemont Media