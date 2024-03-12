Dejero launches new GateWay 3220 for critical communications applications at IWCE
New GateWay 3220 device integrates Dejero Smart Blending Technology™ to provide unmatched reliability for a range of critical communications
WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dejero has developed a compact mobile network aggregation device, the GateWay 3220, to support its customers' critical communications at the edge. The GateWay 3220F model is ready for use on FirstNet and Verizon Frontline and will officially launch at IWCE 2024 in Orlando, Florida at booth 606 and other locations from March 27-28.
— Bogdan Frusina, Founder, Dejero
The ruggedized and fanless chassis, developed in collaboration with Dell Technologies, is ideal for installation in vehicles and portable kits and provides resilient connectivity to the Internet, cloud applications, and private networks. It is intelligently designed for critical communications for fleet connectivity, first response, government, utilities, smart cities, connected homes, and enterprise.
The new GateWay 3220 integrates Dejero’s award-winning Smart Blending Technology, delivering the connection diversity, redundancy, and continuity that mission and business-critical applications depend on for critical live video and data. This patented technology simultaneously blends multiple IP networks from multiple providers for enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth from even the most challenging and remote environments.
“We’ve developed this GateWay device in response to our customers’ requests for compact devices that integrate our resilient and reliable network aggregation solution, our patented Smart Blending Technology for diverse environments,” explains Bogdan Frusina, founder of Dejero.
In a range of public and private edge environments, innovative AI/machine learning (ML), analytics, internet of things (IoT), and container solutions enable new applications, deployment options, and use cases. Bridging communication between physical sensors, the digital edge and private or public cloud services, the GateWay 3220 solution supports reliable connectivity to enable edge compute so users can anticipate and respond, in real-time, to boost efficiency and improve mission and business-critical systems.
To learn more about this collaboration and the new Dejero GateWay head to dejero.com. You can also visit booth 606 or any Dejero partner exhibiting at IWCE from March 27-28, 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Please see the partner list below:
Verizon Frontline - Booth 605
Graybar - Booth 1433
3am - Booth 332
Hypha - Booth 215
Pelsue - Booth 505
