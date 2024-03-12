Bare Food Global Revolutionizes School Lunches in UAE with Meatless Mondays

Bare Foods introduces Meatless Mondays Meatless Mondays UAE Tolga Soytekin, Founder & Executive Development Chef at Bare Foods Global

The global initiative is now influencing positive dietary changes in the UAE's education sector with more catering partners across the nation

The initiative also addresses excessive meat consumption. Opting for Meatless Mondays reduces meat consumption by 15%.” — Tolga Soytekin, Founder & Executive Development Chef at Bare Foods Global