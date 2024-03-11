SureCare Bolton Shares Its Inspiring Journey After Being Named The 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Home Care Services From Bolton
EINPresswire.com/ -- It requires so much effort to shine in the healthcare industry, especially in home care services, as the situations will always be extraordinary and tough to handle. Only a very few people manage to handle them and provide the best service to people who choose them. SureCare Bolton is one such ambitious firm operating in Bolton to help people with home care.
ThreeBestRatedⓇ has recently announced an Award of Excellence for their commitment to serve in the field. Upon receiving the award, Hasina and Ali mentioned, “We always put our heart and soul into the service. Being care workers has become a part of life for us. Our team is always aimed at serving the people who need real human care. This selfless approach has helped us achieve this recognition!”
Success Of SureCare Bolton!
SureCare Bolton was taken over by Sakinas Healthcare Limited in 2016 and has not looked back. Since then, it has shown steady year on year growth. Hasina and Ali have shown a clear focus on quality and person-centred care. Coming from a care background themselves, and working their way up from being caretakers, this is deeply rooted in their philosophy and evident when dealing with them. Their ethos is simple: high-quality, person-centred care for everyone.
Team & Their Work!
The SureCare brand has been around since 1994, so the bar was set, and they had to deliver. Hasina and Ali have done exceptionally well in not only maintaining quality but also exceeding it.
Their recruitment within the office has also mainly focused on promoting themselves internally. All the office staff have also worked their way up from being care workers and SureCare Bolton firmly believes in personal development for all staff members.
It has maintained CQC registration from the beginning and is currently rated as ‘Good’. They are also proud of their sustained growth and robust recruitment processes, whether that be DBS checks, training, or ongoing support for their care staff.
They have dedicated roles within their organisation, from trainers to coordinators, quality team to medication manager, from admin to HR. This enables them to continually monitor and maintain their standards. They are proud of their diverse workforce.
Belief In Their Service!
The landscape of the sector has changed since COVID and Brexit and continues to be a neglected aspect within healthcare. The NHS and other services still grab the headlines, while the social care sector sits silently in the corner. This, despite it being an integral part of modern healthcare and the core of stopping or limiting hospital admissions, enables service users to live as independently as possible, within their own homes.
SureCare Bolton, however, remains positive in their outlook and does not let politics get in their way or their ethos. Judging by the reviews, they appear to be a good company to work for and be cared for. Their ambition remains the same as it was on day one.
SureCare Bolton is one of the main providers in the Bolton area, working closely with Bolton Council, and has plans to go further afield. They also work with the local NHS and directly with private clients. Home care, live-in care, home services, respite and holiday care, dementia and alzheimer’s care, childcare, assistance in or out of bed in the morning or evening, washing, bathing, and showering, getting dressed or undressed, support with household chores, help with eating and drinking, support with any necessary medication, providing friendly company for those living alone, & assistance where disabilities may hinder people doing certain tasks are some of the important services you can expect from SureCare Bolton.
They are not just care workers but also actively get involved as valued stakeholders in the social care sector. They were the only agency to work with the local authority, while COVID was at its peak, in piloting a ‘bridging service’ to enable speedy hospital discharges. This was such a success that it has since been implemented within Bolton and is being reviewed by other local authorities in Greater Manchester.
They are always on the lookout for care staff, so it is always a good idea to send them your CV. As Hasina puts it, the difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra. They will always work to support people to reach their full potential while trying to unlock some that you don't even know are there.
