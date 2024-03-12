Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market size is predicted to reach $2.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

The growth in the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market is due to the growing food and beverage industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market share. Major players in the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market include PG Instruments Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., Ametek Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation.

Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market Segments

• By Instrument type: Single-Beam System, Double-Beam System, Array Based System, Handheld System

• By Application: Industrial Applications, Physical Chemistry Studies, Life Science Studies, Environmental Studies, Academic Applications, Life Science Research and Development, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

• By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Agriculture And Food Industries, Environmental Testing Labs

• By Geography: The global ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy is a method used to measure light absorbance in the ultraviolet and visible ranges of the electromagnetic spectrum. The ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy devices find their application in analytical chemistry for the quantitative determination of different analytes, such as transition metal ions, highly conjugated organic compounds, and biological macromolecules.

