Retort Packaging Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Retort Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Retort Packaging Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the retort packaging market size is predicted to reach $5.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.
The growth in the retort packaging market is due to an increase in demand for ready-to-eat or ready meals across the globe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest retort packaging market share. Major players in the retort packaging market include Amcor Ltd., Coveris Flexibles UK Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group PLC, Berry Global Group Inc., Clondalkin Group.
Retort Packaging Market Segments
• By Product Type: Pouches, Trays, Cartons, Other Product Types
• By Material: PET, Polypropylene, Aluminum foil, Polyethylene, Polyamide, Paperboard, Other Materials
• By End-Use: Food, Beverages, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global retort packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Retort packaging refers to a type of packaging made from flexible plastic and metal foils and used to pack cooked or semi-cooked food, sealed and subsequently sterilized to create food packages that have an extended shelf life with no preservatives and refrigeration.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Retort Packaging Market Characteristics
3. Retort Packaging Market Trends And Strategies
4. Retort Packaging Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Retort Packaging Market Size And Growth
27. Retort Packaging Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Retort Packaging Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
