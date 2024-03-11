Minister Senzo Mchunuon start of construction to raise Kempsdale Dam Wall

Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu has expressed excitement on the start of construction to raise the Kempsdale Dam Wall from 4 meters to 7.8 meters, as the increased raw water capacity will address current deficit and future water demand for the Greater Kokstad community.

Minister Mchunu further reiterated government’s commitment to fast-track service delivery projects, particularly those meant for the provision of adequate and consistent water supply, as water is one of the essential services and a basic human right.

The Minister was on a working visit in Kokstad, in the Harry Gwala District Municipality in KwaZulu Natal on Friday, 08 March 2024, to join the Executive Mayor of District, Councilor (Cllr). Zamo Nxumalo, in conducting a sod turning ceremony to signal the handover of the raising of Kempsdale Dam wall to the appointed contractor. The delegations included Greater Kokstad Mayor, Cllr Lwanda Madikizela, other local mayors from the district, traditional authorities, departmental and municipal Officials.

The R160 Million project which is anticipated to take three years to complete is envisaged to augment raw water capacity in the dam to meet a projected future demand up to 2040, and ensure adequate, safe, reliable and sustainable potable water supply in areas such as Kokstad Town, Kokstad C-Max Prison, Shayamoya and Bhongweni area.

The project involves the raising of the existing Kempsdale dam wall height from 4 meters to 7.8 meters and the construction of a new pumpstation downstream of the dam to be treated at the already existing 18 megalitres per day Kokstad Water Treatment Works. The current water demand for Kokstad is 10.35Ml per day and is estimated to increase to 14.45Ml per day by the year 2030.

The project will benefit a total of 08 wards within Greater Kokstad Local Municipality with uninterrupted, adequate and clean water supply upon the completion of this collaborative initiative between the Department, Municipalities concerned, farming communities, businesses and residents.

Speaking at the construction site during the handover, Minister Mchunu and Executive Mayor Cllr Nxumalo indicated that Kempsdale Dam wall will be increased from 4 meters to 7.8 meters to ensure enough water storage which will be supplied to the communities.

“What is happening today is a culmination of what the district has been doing with our support, there is going to be quite a substantial increase of the dam wall, it is clear that the water services here in Kokstad are working very well,” Minister Mchunu said.

The District Mayor echoed the Minister’s sentiments and highlighted that water supply interruptions will be a thing of the past after the increment of the dam wall and construction of a pump station.

“The project is aimed at alleviating water challenges in Greater Kokstad Local Municipality for a period of 50 – 100 years, and this will obviously be dependent on the development of the area,” Cllr Nxumalo stated.

Subsequent to the handover ceremony at Kempsdale Dam, Minister Mchunu and Cllr Nxumalo engaged various stakeholders and the community of Kokstad with a view of soliciting their views, concerns and comments on the state of water and sanitation provision in the area.

Community members were accorded an opportunity to voice out their concerns and majority of those evolved around inconsistent and shortage of water supply in the households and residents were understandably frustrated.

Minister Mchunu acknowledged that there are challenges, he however re-iterated government’s posture of commitment and working tirelessly to ensure that basic services such as water and sanitation are provided to the people, and he further made an undertaking that the situation will improve.

The visit to the region takes place as the country observe the National Water Month on 1-31 March 2024, an expansion of the United Nation’s World Water Day which marked on the 22nd of March annually. This year’s theme is “Leveraging Water for Peace” which seeks to galvanise communities to share water resources to enhance peace instead of conflict.

The objectives of the National Water Month are to strive to find solutions and innovations to ensure water security, conservation, and respond challenges brought is as a result of pollution, climate change, as well as floods and droughts. This is done through a collaborative effort and active engagement of all spheres of government, private sector, academia, community members and stakeholders within the water sector.

