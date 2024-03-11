MEC Reagen Allen hands over drone to South African National Parks (SANParks)

On Friday, 8 March, Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, handed over a drone to the South African National Parks (SANParks), to be utilised on Table Mountain. This follows the recent handover of drones to the Cape Winelands, Overberg, Garden Route and West Coast District Municipalities.

Minister Reagen Allen said: “As the Western Cape Government (WCG), we are committed to empowering our partners and stakeholders, to assist them with their crime fighting efforts and bolster their disaster management capabilities. This technology will allow SANParks to have greater reach, with an additional ‘eye in the sky’ over our mountain, slopes and hiking trails.”

Among its high-tech functions, the drone, valued at approximately R 18 000, includes:

A handheld control,

An onboard camera,

A visual screen, and

Recording ability.

The drones were donated to the Western Cape Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety (POCS) by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, to sharpen up crime fighting efforts across the province.

SANParks manager, Megan Taplin said: “Partnerships are key to the successful fight against crime in Table Mountain National Park and the donation of a drone by the Western Cape Government is one such key partnership where we can combine our resources to prevent and tackle criminal activities. The drone will also assist us with aerial surveillance and help our rangers during search and rescue operations.”

“Creating safer spaces across the province remains a priority of the WCG. We will continue to incorporate and utilise technology in our war on crime. I am also looking forward to handing over a drone to the Central Karoo district municipality, in due course,” concluded Minister Reagen Allen.

