Minister Sihle Zikalala hands over four Welisizwe bridges to communities,12 Mar
Mvoti communities in KwaZulu Natal get four bridges
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala will hand-over four Welisizwe bridges to communities in Makhabeleni in Mvoti, KwaZulu Natal on the 12 March 2024.
The Welisizwe Bridges are a government intervention programme aimed at giving access to health, education and economic amenities to rural communities that are cut off from these services when there are heavy rains.
In his State of the Nation address in 2023, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the building of 96 Welisizwe bridges in six provinces this financial year as part of the rural infrastructure investment in the country.
Minister Zikalala will also address the community to promote public participation of all communities in government prgrammes.
Members of the media are invited to cover the hand-over of the four Welisizwe bridges.
The event is scheduled as follows:
Venue: Vukaphansi Sports fields, Emakhabeleni, Mvoti
Time: 09h00
Date: 12 March 2024
