ABA Canada Inc, A Subsidiary of Valiant Eagle Inc (OTC:PSRU), Announces TWO Landmark Agreements For Provinces in Canada

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABA Canada, a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTC:PSRU), is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its growth strategy with the signing of two Memorandums of Understandings (MOUs). These groundbreaking agreements signify ABA Canada's commitment to expanding its presence into the Canadian basketball market, marking an exciting new chapter for both parent and subsidiary.

Under the terms of the MOUs, the new team owners are to have exclusive territory reservations granted by ABA Canada allowing access to specific parts of Provinces/Territories across Canada. As consideration, each team owner will pay a license fee of $200,000. This strategic move underscores Valiant Eagle's dedication to tapping into the immense potential of the Canadian basketball landscape and further solidifies its position as a desired prominent player in the sports industry.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey utilizing the American Basketball Association Canada Inc. With average income in Toronto being $57,000 as of January, we want to make sure price points are affordable for families. The league isn’t designed to compete with the NBA but is designed to provide sports entertainment for those who would not otherwise experience it,” said both Valiant Eagle and ABA Canada CEO, Xavier Mitchell

The ABA Canada league holds several responsibilities to its team owners and teams to ensure the smooth operation and success of the league. Some of these responsibilities include:

1. League Operations: ABA Canada is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the league, including scheduling games, managing league rules and regulations, and coordinating with team owners and officials.

2. Financial Management: The league manages financial matters such as revenue distribution, league fees, and budgeting. It ensures transparency and fairness in financial transactions and maintains financial stability for the benefit of all teams and stakeholders.

3. Marketing and Promotion: ABA Canada is responsible for marketing and promoting the league and its teams to attract fans, sponsors, and media attention. This includes advertising campaigns, social media engagement, and organizing promotional events to increase visibility and fan engagement.

4. Player Recruitment and Development: The league facilitates player recruitment, scouting, and talent development initiatives to ensure the quality of competition and the growth of basketball talent within the league. This may involve organizing tryouts, player drafts, and development programs.

Overall, ABA Canada's responsibility to its team owners and teams is to foster a conducive environment for competitive basketball, promote the growth and success of the league and its stakeholders, and uphold the values of professionalism, integrity, and collaboration within the basketball community.

Since the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship in 2019, there has been a notable impact on basketball in Canada compared to other sports. The Raptors' victory has significantly boosted the popularity of basketball, inspired a new generation of players, spurred investment in infrastructure, attracted corporate sponsorship, had a positive economic impact, and raised Canada's profile on the global stage. Here are some key aspects of this impact:

1. Increased Popularity: The Raptors' championship win has significantly boosted the popularity of basketball in Canada. Interest in the sport has surged, with more Canadians tuning in to watch games, participating in basketball leagues, and engaging with basketball-related content on social media and other platforms.

2. Growth of Youth Participation: The success of the Raptors has inspired a new generation of young basketball players across Canada. Youth participation in basketball has increased, with more children and teenagers taking up the sport at the grassroots level. This growth in participation has led to the development of talent pipelines and grassroots programs aimed at nurturing young basketball players.

3. Expansion of Infrastructure: The Raptors' championship win has spurred investment in basketball infrastructure across Canada. This includes the construction of new basketball courts, the renovation of existing facilities, and the development of training centers and academies. These investments have provided greater access to basketball facilities and resources for players of all ages and skill levels.

