BSM becomes the only accredited member of the Council of British International Schools (COBIS) in the Philippines
British School Manila Awarded COBIS Accredited Member Status, Signifying Commitment to Providing an Outstanding British International Education
This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to providing a world-class international education that prepares our students to become global citizens who make a positive contribution to the world.”TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The British School Manila (BSM) recently announced that it has been awarded COBIS (Council of British International Schools) Accredited Member status, underscoring the school's unwavering commitment to providing an outstanding British international education. The leading international school is the only school in the Philippines to hold this status.
— Martin van der Linde, Head of School
COBIS is a globally recognized organisation that promotes excellence in British international schools around the world. Becoming a COBIS Accredited Member is a prestigious acknowledgment reserved for institutions that consistently meet high standards of quality.
BSM's successful attainment of COBIS Accredited Member status is a testament to its dedication to maintaining the highest standards in all areas of operation including teaching and learning, safeguarding, governance, and community engagement.
"We are delighted to have been awarded COBIS Accredited Member status. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to providing a world-class international education that prepares our students to become global citizens who make a positive contribution to the world" said Martin van der Linde, Head of School at the British School Manila.
The COBIS accreditation not only reaffirms the quality of education at BSM but also opens up opportunities for collaboration and engagement with a global network of over 400 member schools and supporting organisations. The connection with the COBIS network will facilitate the sharing of best practices, professional development opportunities for educators, and collaborative initiatives that enhance the overall educational experience for students.
As part of the COBIS community, the British School Manila looks forward to further elevating its standards, fostering international-mindedness among students, and contributing to the global landscape of outstanding British international schools.
