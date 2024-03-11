Sustainable Success: Transforming Samoa’s Tourism Landscape

In the heart of the South Pacific, Samoa is not just an island nation but a haven for breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cultures. To further enhance its allure and sustainability, the Samoa Tourism Authority (STA) has spearheaded a series of initiatives that promise a brighter, greener future for tourism in the region.

In response to the growing demand for sustainable tourism, Samoa has undertaken a transformative journey to revitalize its key attraction sites. The Ma tree, Coastal Walk, Hiking trail, Le Mafa Pass, and Garden Toilets in the Piula area have undergone significant improvements. Initiated in 2023, this venture aims to elevate the visitor experience and boost socio-economic development around Samoa.

Workforce Capacity Development (Customer Service & First Aid Training)

Recognising the crucial role played by the tourism industry’s workforce, the STA launched comprehensive Customer Service and First Aid Training programs in collaboration with partners Samoa Hotel Association (SHA) and Red Cross. Commencing in October 2023 and concluding in March 2024, this initiative ensures the safety and security of visitors while elevating the standards of industry services across Savaii and Upolu.

Product Diversity (Business Registrations Increase)

A key pillar in Samoa’s sustainable tourism strategy is product diversity. Business registrations have surged since 2022, reflecting the nation’s commitment to offering a range of unique tourism experiences. This shift positions Samoa on a pathway for a sustainable recovery through increased private sector engagement. Most of the registrations received were from tour operators and accommodation providers.

Climate Change Unit Reinstated within the Authority

In October 2023, Samoa reinstated the Climate Change Unit within the STA, recognizing the urgent need to address climate-related challenges. The unit’s main function is to implement Programme Area 6 of the Samoa Tourism Sector Plan, focusing on the provision of education and training that supports the tourism industry and community needs. The work of the unit, which includes a Principal Climate Change Officer and a Climate Change Officer, is guided by the National Tourism Climate Change Adaptation Strategy. Some of the unit’s key projects include the review of the Tourism Development Area which is focused on preparedness, response and recovery during disasters, and an energy efficiency development program.

Village Signage’s Fabrication – National Beautification

In January this year, Samoa embarked on a national beautification project with the fabrication of village signages. This collaborative effort involving the STA, the New Zealand High Commission, contractors, and local communities aims to improve wayfinding for tourists and locals alike. The visually pleasing signages, complemented by maps and brochures, also set the stage for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 2024.

The above initiatives, backed by collaborative efforts with organisations including the support from the New Zealand High Commission, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) and various partners, have yielded positive results.

The improved attraction sites, enhanced workforce capabilities, product diversity, climate resilience, legal oversight, and national beautification collectively promise Samoa’s tourism industry a sustainable and prosperous future.

As Samoa continues to weave its rich cultural tapestry with environmental sustainability, the archipelago stands poised to welcome travellers to an experience beyond the conventional, offering a harmonious blend of nature, culture, and resilience.

Photo Credit: Samoa Tourism Authority Corporate Website

For questions or comments, please email sustainable@spto.org